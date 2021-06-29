Women’s Olympic Golf Qualifying Finalised – Who Is Heading To Tokyo?

The field is set for the 2021 Olympic women's golf competition in Tokyo

Not only was there a major up for grabs at the weekend, but the best female golfers in the world also had one last chance to stake their claim for a place in this year’s Olympics.

Based on the world rankings alone, a maximum of four from any country can play their way into the tournament, provided they are all within the top 15. In the event that there are more than four, the lowest ranked player missed out.

Outside of that, the rest of the 60-player field is made up of a maximum of two per country, with the host nation – in this case Japan – guaranteed at least one entrant.

Unlike the men’s tournament, the women’s field hasn’t been ravaged by withdrawals, which is great to see given how much effort went in to re-establishing golf as an Olympic sport.

So, who has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games to represent their country on the biggest stage?

At the top end of the rankings, new World No. 1 Nelly Korda, fresh off back-to-back victories on the LPGA Tour and her first major title, headlines the four-woman American team that also includes Danielle Kang (5), Lexi Thompson (9) and Nelly’s sister, Jessica (13).

The only other country that will have four representatives is Korea, with Jin Young Ko (2), defending gold-medal winner In Bee Park (3), Sei Young Kim (4) and Hyo-Joo Kim (6) forming a formidable line-up.

Lydia Ko (10), the silver medallist in 2016 will tee it up for New Zealand, while bronze medallist Shanshan Feng (16) has qualified as the leading Chinese player.

Elsewhere, Nasa Hataoka (11) and Mone Inami (27) will have the honour of representing the home nation, while Mel Reid (38) and Charley Hull (41) will make the journey to Tokyo to compete for Team GB.

In total, 35 countries will be represented in the 72-hole event that will take place from August 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club.