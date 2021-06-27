The 22-year-old continued her scintillating form at the Women's PGA Championship, as a final round 68 secured a three shot victory and her first Major title.

Nelly Korda Claims Maiden Major Title

The American star is one the game’s most inform players right now, having claimed the Meijer LPGA Classic only a week ago.

Despite starting the final round in a share of the lead with fellow countrywoman, Lizette Salas, Korda would show her class, producing two eagles and two birdies to cruise to her first Major title, and, in the process, gain the world number one spot.

“Honestly, this is something that I’ve worked for since I was 14. Since I played in my first one, I wanted to be a Major champion and to finally get it done here in Atlanta with such an amazing crowd is really special.”

Korda, who on Friday had fired a nine-under-par round of 63 to tie the championship record, had been close to a first Major victory on a number of occasions. However, starting her final round on Sunday, it seemed destined that this would change.

Making birdie at the par-4 3rd, the American would hit a lazer-guided fairway wood at the par-5 5th that never left the destined target, finishing just a few rolls short of an albatross.

The tap-in eagle would lead to six consecutive pars, with the run eventually ending with yet another eagle!

This time though it was far from straightforward, with her bold approach shot barely clearing the water that guarded the front of the green, it would roll to no-more than six-feet.

With a four-shot cushion, Korda could afford a minor hiccup at the par-3 15th, making a double bogey that only seemed to delay the inevitable.

Having safely navigated the 72nd hole, the 22-year-old could relax knowing her dream of winning a Major championship had come true.