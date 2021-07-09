The surreal scene took place on the 10th tee as McIlroy prepared to start his second round at the Scottish Open.

WATCH: Spectator Grabs Club Out Of McIlroy’s Bag

A spectator was ejected from the Scottish Open after taking a golf club from Rory McIlroy’s bag to take a few practice swings.

The surreal scene was captured by another spectator, who videoed the moment while stood on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club.

Starting their round on the 10th tee on Friday, the group of McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas were just about to get under way when the incident occurred.

An onlooker told The Scotsman, “He was standing at the back of the tee and went over to Rory’s bag, took out the driver and had a couple of swings with it.”

“When someone told him that he couldn’t do that, he replied by saying ‘why not? At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away.”

The spectator initially went for the driver in McIlroy’s bag but, as the head cover slid off, he went back into the bag and took an iron out.

Related: Rory McIlroy Aiming To Shake The Rust Off In Time For The Open

He then took a few practice swings as McIlroy, his caddie and Rahm looked on in bemusement.

Another bystander told the BBC, “He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”

A spokesperson for the European Tour said later on Friday afternoon, “At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area.”

“He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

McIlroy is part of an incredibly strong field at this year’s Scottish Open.

He was starting his second round teetering on the predicted cut mark after a first round 70 saw him just 1-under par.

WATCH: Spectator Grabs Club Out Of McIlroy’s Bag