WATCH: Michelle Wie Breaks Down After Virtual First Tee Announcement

Wie received an emotional introduction in a practice round for the 2021 US Women's Open came from her husband and daughter

As Michelle Wie prepared to tee off in a practice round at this week’s US Women’s Open, she received a slightly different introduction than normal.

Instead of the usual announcement, her husband, Jonnie West, introduced her while cradling their baby daughter, Markenna Kamalei Yoona West.

After realising that it was her husband describing her 2014 US Women’s Open win, Wie broke down in tears, struggling to compose herself as she stepped up to hit her first shot.

“Now on the tee, from Honolulu, Hawaii, and San Francisco, California,” stated West, from a screen located behind the tee.

“The 2014 US Open champion, and, most importantly, mommy, please welcome, Michelle Wie West.”

Overwhelmed and surprised at the situation, Michelle said: “I’m going to cry.”

“I can’t see the ball, I’m crying,” Wie also said.

The five time LPGA Tour winner returned to golf this year after several injuries kept her off of the Tour since 2019.

During that period she married Jonnie West in 2019, before she gave birth to her daughter Makenna in June 2020.

Jonnie West is the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors NBA team, and also the son of legendary NBA player Jerry West.

The 2021 US Women’s Open is held at The Olympic Club Lake Course in California, with South Korean A Lim Kim defending her honour after winning the 2020 tournament.

Wie, on the other hand, hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since 2018 at the Women’s World Championship, but will be hoping to turn her fortunes around at the event she won her first, and so far only, Major.

Her most recent start in the tournament came in 2018, where she finished T10.

Wie’s last Major appearance came earlier in the year at the ANA Inspiration, though she missed the cut.