'A Dream Come True' - Bubba Watson Gifts Caitlin Clark Signed Driver At WNBA Game

The worlds of golf and the WNBA collided on Tuesday evening, with two-time Major winner, Bubba Watson, in attendance for the Indiana Fever game against Atlanta Dream.

Not only did the RangeGoats GC captain watch the match, but Watson also met and spoke to Indiana Fever's star player, Caitlin Clark, prior to the game, gifting her a special present in the form of a signed driver.

The driver in question was a Ping G440 that was wrapped in Watson's signature custom pink and black colorway, something he has used on the course since 2012.

Speaking to Clark in a video posted to Indiana Fever's social media page, Watson stated it was "a dream come true" to meet the 23-year-old, with the pair then posing for photos prior to the start of the match.

In fact, Watson's wife Angie is a former WNBA player, and had previously played for the Charlotte Sting after graduating from the University of Georgia, where the pair met.

Bubba Watson watches on during a WNBA game

Watson during the Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding the match, Indiana Fever went on to narrowly lose against Atlanta Dream 90 - 91, as Clark finished with a game-high 27 points.

Registering 9-of-20 on shooting, she made 5-for-11 on 3-pointers, as well as 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals, but it wasn't quite enough as a brave rally from Indiana Fever in the final quarter couldn't secure them victory.

Caitlin Clark jumps at a hoop during her match with Atlanta Dream

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A keen golfer herself, Clark was seen on the course plenty of times in the off-season, with the 23-year-old actually teeing it up alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am back in November.

Claiming she's around a 16-handicapper, Clark also played in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic Pro-Am back in 2023, with her group drawing large crowds on the Wednesday prior to the tournament getting underway.

In terms of Watson, it's not just the WNBA where the 46-year-old has been seen supporting the women's game, as the American, in fact, volunteered to be part of Team USA's backroom staff at the 2021 Solheim Cup.

Along with the Solheim Cup, Watson also regularly attends the Augusta National Women's Amateur the week before The Masters.

What's more, Watson's daughter, Dakota, is a keen golfer herself and has featured alongside her father at The Masters Par 3 Contest the Wednesday before the championship starts.

