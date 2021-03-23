We take a look at who Michelle Wie is married to in this piece.

Who Is Michelle Wie’s Husband?

A Major champion and multiple time winner on the LPGA Tour, Michelle Wie has had several injuries in her career especially in the wrists, to the point where she has not competed on Tour since 2019. However in 2021 she has acknowledged a goal of returning to professional golf which makes sense given she is only in her early 30’s at the moment.

Since she has been away from the professional game, a lot has changed in her life, namely getting married and having a child. Below we have taken a look at who exactly she married in 2019

Michelle Wie West is married to Jonnie West, the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors NBA team, and he is the son of legendary NBA player Jerry West.

It is unclear when the pair met but they got married in 2019 in a private home in Beverly Hills, California, which was attended by sports superstars like Golden State basketball player Stephen Curry, Wie’s fellow golfers Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda, and also tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.

In June 2020 Wie gave birth to a daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

In fact it was the birth of her daughter that pushed to think about returning to professional golf.

“I just want that experience of her, of Makenna watching me play and hopefully watching me come down the stretch and win a golf tournament,” said Wie last summer. “That would just mean everything to me because I want her to grow up and be a strong woman and all the things that I value, and hopefully whatever she values.”

Like Wie, West also played sport growing up, playing basketball like his father. Whilst at West Virginia University he played on the basketball team but did not go any further up the basketball ladder in terms of playing. Instead he got his bachelor’s degree in sport management and an MBA in business administration.

West has been the Director of Basketball since August 2018.