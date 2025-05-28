Lydia Ko Reveals YouTube Golf Formed Key Part Of Her Early US Women's Open Preparation
The three-time Major winner admitted she has been watching Bryan Bros content in order to understand more about Erin Hills prior to the US Women's Open
In 2024, it was unlucky 13 for Lydia Ko as the New Zealander missed the cut for the first time ever at a US Women's Open.
In a bid to win her first US Women's Open 12 months later, at the 14th attempt, Ko has been trying out a new method of preparation. And it's one that a lot of amateurs have used for a while - watching golf content creators on YouTube.
The 80th playing of the US Women's Open is taking place at a relatively-new layout, Erin Hills Golf Course - a stop that is rarely used on tour away from Major championships.
Since opening in 2006, it has welcomed the 2008 US Women's Amateur Public Links, the 2011 US Amateur, the 2017 US Open and the 2022 US Mid-Amateur alongside hosting public tee times.
However, given Ko - like the majority of her peers - had never set foot on to the Wisconsin property, the 2012 US Women's Amateur champion decided she would head over to YouTube for her first look before arriving.
Lydia Ko and her caddie mic'd up.A neat glimpse into course strategy at @ErinHillsGolf.Watch nearly three minutes of solid golf and fun banter during her Monday practice round. pic.twitter.com/n0Vgo0aSoeMay 26, 2025
Asked for her initial thoughts on Erin Hills, Ko admitted she had actually looked up the course before this week.
She said: "Yeah, in all honesty, I watched some YouTube golf before coming here and seeing how they played and just kind of get an idea of what the golf course is like. Obviously it plays very differently compared to when the men played here in 2017. You don't really know until you get here.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But the course is difficult. It's fun. I think you need a lot of creativity, and as for any US Open, the course tends to change in regards to firmness and the green speed from Monday to Sunday.
"Yeah, I'm excited to see how the course changes over the next couple days, but yeah, it's a great golf course. I think it's fun.
"I don't think it's, like, for one type of player, which is something that I tend to really prefer because it kind of brings the whole field into it. Hopefully I can hit some good shots and get a few good lucky bounces and kind of go from there."
Then came the obvious follow-up question for Ko - whose YouTube channel did you watch?
The three-time Major winner replied with a smile: "I watched the Bryan Bros, and I think Wesley Bryan was trying to get his revenge from 2017 - (Bryan shot 15-over to miss the cut by 14 strokes before Brooks Koepka went on to claim the title).
"I think it's the series where they do it with Grant Horvat, and it's going to Major championship courses. I think they played at the ANWA [Augusta National Women's Amateur] course recently with Alexa Pano.
If Lydia Ko goes on a tear this week, she might have @GrantHorvatGolf and @bryanbrosgolf to thank 😂Sounds like she’s officially on the YouTube golf wave! pic.twitter.com/uAMa2bmq6ZMay 27, 2025
"I got into YouTube golf because of my husband, and I won't be shy to say I watch it on my own now. It's probably not the preparation that many of the other players did, but it was just a good way for me to kind of see the golf course."
Ko will begin her latest attempt to win a US Women's Open at 7:40am CDT on Thursday, when the Olympic gold medallist tees off from the 10th alongside defending champion Yuka Saso and amateur talent, Rianne Malixi.
On the other side of the draw is another star grouping which includes World No.1, Nelly Korda, Solheim Cup rival, Charley Hull and American legend, Lexi Thompson. They are due to start from the first hole at 1:25pm CDT. Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo and Jin Young Ko are in the group directly behind on Thursday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I Wonder How Many Groups Are Going To Be On The Tee Box?' - Nelly Korda Fears Slow Play Issues At The US Women's Open
The World No.1 claimed that Erin Hills will test every facet of her game, with Korda pinpointing one particular green to look out for at the US Women's Open
-
Lexi Thompson Set To Continue Remarkable US Women's Open Run
Lexi Thompson's incredible run of consecutive appearances in the US Women's Open will stretch to 19 at Erin Hills, despite only being 30
-
'I Wonder How Many Groups Are Going To Be On The Tee Box?' - Nelly Korda Fears Slow Play Issues At The US Women's Open
The World No.1 claimed that Erin Hills will test every facet of her game, with Korda pinpointing one particular green to look out for at the US Women's Open
-
Lexi Thompson Set For 19th-Consecutive US Women’s Open… At The Age Of 30!
Lexi Thompson's incredible run of consecutive appearances in the US Women's Open will stretch to 19 at Erin Hills, despite only being 30
-
'It Wasn't That Abnormal For Us. It Just Seemed To Get Abnormal Coverage' - USGA CEO Mike Whan Addresses PGA Championship Driver Testing Controversy
Whan explained that the driver testing that took place before the PGA Championship, where it was reported that Rory McIlroy's was found to be non-conforming, is nothing out of the ordinary
-
US Women’s Open Field 2025: Who’s Teeing It Up At Erin Hills?
A host of the world’s best players and some of the game’s top amateurs will be teeing it up at Erin Hills for the US Women’s Open
-
Past US Open Winners At Oakmont
No venue has hosted the US Open more times than Oakmont Country Club, but who has won the Major at the course?
-
Northwestern Take Down Stanford For Historic NCAA Title
The Northwestern women's team beat the no.1-seeded Stanford 3-2 in the championship match for their first ever women's golf national championship
-
Maria Jose Marin Wins NCAA Women's D1 Individual Championship And One College Breaks Multiple Records As Seedings For Team Event Finalized
The University of Arkansas junior became the third woman in program history to secure medalist honors at the NCAA Women's D1 Individual Championship
-
8 Big Names Missing US Women's Open
We take a look at some of the big names and notable players who have missed out on this year's US Women's Open at Erin Hills