The Scot showed off his short game skills with this stunning one-handed chip

WATCH: MacIntyre Holes Backhanded Chip On TPC Sawgrass 17th

Robert MacIntyre makes his Players Championship debut this week at TPC Sawgrass after a hugely impressive rise up the world rankings.

The Scot is currently at a career-high 42nd in the world after winning the European Tour’s Rookie of the Year title in 2019 and his maiden tour title in Cyprus last year.

MacIntyre is known for having a great short game and he showed off his touch with a brilliant backhanded chip shot on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass ahead of this week’s event.

MacIntyre’s ball was up against the water’s edge and instead of playing it normally, he looked to use a fellow player’s right-handed wedge.

He turned it backwards and used just his right hand, ending up holing the shot!

TPC Sawgrass hosts the tournament, known as golf’s unofficial fifth Major, this week after the 2020 event was cancelled before the second round due to Covid-19.

It brought a three-month stop to PGA Tour golf.

This week’s defending champion is Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament by a single stroke in 2019.

