The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Who will win golf's unofficial fifth Major?
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest tournaments of the year – The Players Championship.
The event returns after it was cancelled in 2020, bringing a stop to the PGA Tour season due to Covid-19.
Rory McIlroy defends the title he won back in 2019, with Bryson DeChambeau another favourite after his victory at Bay Hill last week.
Tony Finau 4 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365
The American comes into the Players after a week off following a fantastic start to 2021 which has included three runners-up finishes already! Surely Tony is due a big win soon? We can’t back against him at these odds.
Jason Day 3 points each way at 40/1 each way with 888Sport
The former World No.1 is picking up some nice form, having played well at Bay Hill last week, well at the WGC the week before, coming after his T7 at Pebble Beach. Day was also T4 at the PGA Championship last year and has great course form having won in 2016.
Tommy Fleetwood 2 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365
The Englishman was T5th here in 2019 and enters the week after a T10 at Bay Hill, stretching his run to 12 consecutive cuts made. He is still yet to win on US soil but definitely has the game to do it.
Sergio Garcia 1 point each way at 80/1 with 888Sport
The 2008 Players Championship winner can’t be ignored at these odds. Sergio won on the PGA Tour as recent as October and is a specialist at Sawgrass. He has shown some good form already this year with a T6 in Dubai and T12 in Saudi.
