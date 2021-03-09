The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the biggest tournaments of the year – The Players Championship.

The event returns after it was cancelled in 2020, bringing a stop to the PGA Tour season due to Covid-19.

Rory McIlroy defends the title he won back in 2019, with Bryson DeChambeau another favourite after his victory at Bay Hill last week.

Below are some of our tips for the week, and also don’t forget, if you want to add to the excitement further you can play weekly Fantasy golf games through Zweeler. On the website you can pick players and win money every week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players.

If this fun game interests you then sign up now!

The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Tony Finau 4 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365

The American comes into the Players after a week off following a fantastic start to 2021 which has included three runners-up finishes already! Surely Tony is due a big win soon? We can’t back against him at these odds. BET NOW