US Women’s Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

In Olympic year (or maybe not!) how appropriate that the US Women’s Open, the main event of the LPGA year bar perhaps the Solheim Cup, should be going for the first time to the Lake course at the Olympic club in San Francisco.

Olympic is a classic layout that has hosted five men’s US Opens, the latest won by Webb Simpson in 2012 when he cashed in on late blunders by leader Jim Furyk.

Those two names confirm that accuracy is more important than length and favours players who can hit their approaches high enough to hold the fast greens.

It is a course for upsets – Arnold Palmer led by seven with nine to play in 1966 but lost to flat-stick wizard Billy Casper, of whom Ben Hogan once said with feeling: “If that man couldn’t putt he’d be selling hot dogs outside the course.”

The great Hogan himself lost the previous US Open there in 1955, one of golf’s greatest turn-ups when municipal pro Jack Fleck who had never won on the US Tour beat him in an 18-hole playoff, and using Hogan-signature clubs!

All five champions, Fleck, Casper, Scott Simpson, Lee Janzen and Webb Simpson, played a similar game, not flashy, not long but straight.

The defending champion is the biggest hitter on the Korean Tour, A Lim Kim, a big shock on her American debut.

Wearing a mask for every shot, she birdied the last three holes in Houston to beat world No. 1 Jin-young Ko and Amy Olson by one.

Patty Tavatanakit bombed her way to victory in the first women’s Major, the Inspiration, and Thailand has a strong hand with her and the two Jutanugarns, erratic genius Ariya and the more reliable Moriya.

A few years ago Ariya was winning everything in sight, got a bit fed up with the game but found the magic touch again at the Honda Thailand in early May while Moriya’s last outing was a second in the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill.

For Korea, the accurate So Yeon Ryu who won the Open ten years ago and is 3-6-5 for her three latest starts makes plenty of appeal.

Nelly Korda looks America’s best bet ahead of Ally Ewing, weekend winner of the Bank of Hope Match Play, and comeback girl Michelle Wie while New Zealander Lydia Ko is back to her best right now after winning the Lotte tournament in Hawaii and finishing runner-up at The Inspiration.

She’s a formidable putter and that may be the difference on a severe test where par is a good score.

