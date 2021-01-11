The PGA of America says it would be bad for its brand to go ahead with next year's Major

PGA Of America Drops Trump Venue For 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America has dropped Trump National Bedminster as next year’s PGA Championship host venue.

It’s in light of last week’s Washington riots, which some believe Trump encouraged.

The US Capitol building was broken into by protesters, which led to five deaths including a police officer.

The Trump Organization is said to be “incredibly disappointed” with the news.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that impeachment proceedings for Donald Trump are starting for the second time.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

“It was a decision made to ensure the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come.”

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America,” a Trump representative said.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

“As an organization we have invested many many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”

The Bedminster course in New Jersey hosted the 2017 US Women’s Open won by Sung Hyun Park.

Trump’s other Major venue is Turnberry in Scotland, which has hosted four Open Championships but none since 2009.

The course has not officially been removed from the Open rota but it is likely that Trump’s ownership of the course is the reason why it hasn’t hosted.

It is unclear where the PGA of America will look to now for next year’s event.