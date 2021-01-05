The PGA Tour is back! Who will win its first event of 2021?
The PGA Tour returns with its first event of 2021 in Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is open to every single PGA Tour winner in 2020 plus everyone else who made the 30-man Tour Championship field.
Who have we gone for?
Jon Rahm 5 points each way at 15/2 with 888Sport
Rahm has some new equipment which may take some getting used to, however he did shoot a 59 in his first round using his new stuff. He has two wins, a T2nd, a 6th, a T6th and a T7th in his last 10 starts. He was 10th here last year and 2nd the year before in his tournament debut. Let’s go for it.
Cameron Smith 2 points each way at 40/1 with 888Sport
Smith was T2nd in his last official event at The Masters (after a T4th at the Zozo) and he went well in this part of the world last year, winning at the Sony Open. Looks very tempting at 40/1, worth a couple of points each way!
Adam Scott 2 points each way at 55/1 with Bet365
The Aussie won in his first start of 2020 so can he do it again? He played just nine times last year but only missed one cut. He has a new short putter by the looks of it so perhaps he has found something on the greens as well.
Lanto Griffin 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet365
The American was a two-time winner in 2019 and, despite a quiet 2020, he played well in Hawaii with a 13th here and T7th at the Sony Open. Griffin was also T7th at the CJ Cup and 11th at the Zozo Championship quite recently.
Defending champion Justin Thomas is second-favourite at 7/1 with 888Sport whilst World No.1 Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of this event, is favourite at 6/1 with Bet365.
