Who will win at the Country Club of Jackson this week on the PGA Tour?

Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

There’s a low-key resumption to the 2021-22 FedEx Cup season at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi’s state capital with none of the successful US Ryder Cup team in attendance for Sergio Garcia’s defence of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Only nine members of the world’s top 50 are teeing it up so let’s hope Sergio has an easier ride than he got in Wisconsin from an admittedly small percentage of the massive crowd who wildly cheered every European mistake.

How they loved it when their hero Bryson DeChambeau eagled the first after driving the green over 350 yards away and slotted a 40ft putt to give the ‘Mad Scientist’ an early lead over Garcia which he never relinquished.

Garcia and Jon Rahm were targeted for abuse after they had won three from three in the pairs events and if Sergio has the energy left to reproduce the high-quality golf he showed at Whistling Straits, he has every chance of beating a weakish field in Jackson.

More likely is that at 41 he has used up his ration of adrenaline and will find this After The Lord Mayor’s Show week a bit of a struggle.

So save on the Spaniard by all means but expect that dazzling American victory to inspire young bucks like Sam Burns, Will Zalatoris and Matt Wolff to up their game.

I’m a big fan of Burns, winner of the Valspar, runner-up in the big WGC tournament at St Jude and third at Riviera.

He was third in Mississippi three years ago and has come on a bundle since.

In a relatively soft event like this, he must have a big shout.

The layers have him 16/1 joint market leader with Zalatoris who has yet to convince me he’s as exceptional as many believe.

Here’s a great chance to prove me wrong.

To be fair, his raft of top-15 finishes in last year’s rookie season included second place at the Masters and eighth in the PGA Championship.

And it’s only two weekends ago that he placed 11th at Silverado.

Sungjae Im looks sure to contend as he did two years ago when going down to Sebastian Munoz in a playoff but doesn’t win as often as he should and preference is for Corey Conners who will surely soon add to his 2019 Texas Open victory.

The Canadian is very consistent and finished top ten in the last two Masters and this year’s Players Championship.

His 13th place at the Olympics also impressed.

Most of the course winners pre-Garcia were first-timers and one of them, Cody Gribble, has not been heard of since, apart from being called “clinically insane” for slapping an alligator’s tail on a Bay Hill fairway the year following his 2016 victory.

Pick of the outsiders could be Thai No. 1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat who was so close to glory at Wentworth a couple of weekends back and local boy Davis Riley, twice a winner on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour and rated a useful recruit to the main-tour ranks.

Long hitters and shorter ones have conquered the Country Club, a par 72 of 7461 yards noted for its small, tricky greens.

It’s going to be sticky and hot (up to 31C) with some Thursday rain followed by a dry weekend.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets