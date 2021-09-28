Who will win at the Country Club of Jackson this week on the PGA Tour?
Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021
Sam Burns 2pts each way at 18/1 with Bet365
A player who was on the lips of many for a possible Ryder Cup spot, Burns is one of the favourites this week. After an excellent season, he will be hoping to start off the 2021-2022 campaign with a strong showing.
Corey Conners 2pts each way at 22/1 with William Hill
A hugely impressive Canadian, Conners is well entrenched in the world’s top-50 players and his overall consistency could stand him in good stead this week.
Will Zalatoris 1pt each way at 18/1 with Bet365
After his PGA Tour Rookie of the year season, Zalatoris will be looking to get into the winners’ circle.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 0.5pt each way at 140/1 with Bet365
The man from Thailand clearly has some form as he shot two rounds of 64 to finish T2 at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. A first win in the States could be on the cards.
Davis Riley 0.5pt each way at 200/1 with Willian Hill
The final pick of the week is Riley, who recently secured his firs PGA Tour card, and is tipped to be a player to make some noise on the big tour.
Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets
There’s a low-key resumption to the 2021-22 FedEx Cup season at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi’s state capital with none of the successful US Ryder Cup team in attendance for Sergio Garcia’s defence of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Only nine members of the world’s top 50 are teeing it up so let’s hope Sergio has an easier ride than he got in Wisconsin from an admittedly small percentage of the massive crowd who wildly cheered every European mistake.
How they loved it when their hero Bryson DeChambeau eagled the first after driving the green over 350 yards away and slotted a 40ft putt to give the ‘Mad Scientist’ an early lead over Garcia which he never relinquished.
Garcia and Jon Rahm were targeted for abuse after they had won three from three in the pairs events and if Sergio has the energy left to reproduce the high-quality golf he showed at Whistling Straits, he has every chance of beating a weakish field in Jackson.
More likely is that at 41 he has used up his ration of adrenaline and will find this After The Lord Mayor’s Show week a bit of a struggle.
So save on the Spaniard by all means but expect that dazzling American victory to inspire young bucks like Sam Burns, Will Zalatoris and Matt Wolff to up their game.
I’m a big fan of Burns, winner of the Valspar, runner-up in the big WGC tournament at St Jude and third at Riviera.
He was third in Mississippi three years ago and has come on a bundle since.
In a relatively soft event like this, he must have a big shout.
The layers have him 16/1 joint market leader with Zalatoris who has yet to convince me he’s as exceptional as many believe.
Here’s a great chance to prove me wrong.
To be fair, his raft of top-15 finishes in last year’s rookie season included second place at the Masters and eighth in the PGA Championship.
And it’s only two weekends ago that he placed 11th at Silverado.
Sungjae Im looks sure to contend as he did two years ago when going down to Sebastian Munoz in a playoff but doesn’t win as often as he should and preference is for Corey Conners who will surely soon add to his 2019 Texas Open victory.
The Canadian is very consistent and finished top ten in the last two Masters and this year’s Players Championship.
His 13th place at the Olympics also impressed.
Most of the course winners pre-Garcia were first-timers and one of them, Cody Gribble, has not been heard of since, apart from being called “clinically insane” for slapping an alligator’s tail on a Bay Hill fairway the year following his 2016 victory.
Pick of the outsiders could be Thai No. 1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat who was so close to glory at Wentworth a couple of weekends back and local boy Davis Riley, twice a winner on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour and rated a useful recruit to the main-tour ranks.
Long hitters and shorter ones have conquered the Country Club, a par 72 of 7461 yards noted for its small, tricky greens.
It’s going to be sticky and hot (up to 31C) with some Thursday rain followed by a dry weekend.
