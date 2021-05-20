Sam Burns withdrew from the PGA Championship during his first round, citing a back injury.

Sam Burns Withdraws From PGA Championship

Burns had been extremely well backed going into the PGA Championship, but had to withdraw after nine holes with a back injury.

The American has been in scintillating form of late, with three consecutive top four finishes, including his first PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship.

Playing his first PGA Championship, Burns started poorly, producing a triple bogey and a double bogey in his first five holes.

A further bogey followed at the sixth, with a birdie at the seventh putting him back to four-over-par.

However, a three putt bogey at the eighth put the American at five-over-par for the front nine.

Driving off the 10th, he would find the rough on the right hand side, before withdrawing with a back injury.

The 24-year-old has had previous injury problems. In his debut season on the PGA Tour, he was unable to compete at The Northern Trust Open due to a broken ankle.

