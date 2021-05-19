What Devices Are Caddies Looking Through At The PGA Championship?

You may have noticed caddies using small devices in between shots during this year's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

If you are wondering what the devices caddies are looking through at this week’s PGA Championship, you’re not alone.

These devices are called rangefinders and are distance measuring devices (DMDs) that give the players and caddies precise yardages to the pin, sections of the green or carry yardages over hazards when they are preparing to hit a shot.

In normal tournament conditions, these are not allowed and you’ll often see players and caddies referring to their green books which they will have made notes in during practice rounds.

However, the PGA of America, who runs the PGA Championship, announced in February they would be permitted during tournament rounds at the men’s, women’s and senior PGA Championships.

The organisation cited that allowing rangefinders to be used in tournament play would help with the flow of play during events by removing the need for caddies and players to relentlessly pour over their pre-prepared green books.

It is yet to be seen whether allowing DMDs at tournaments will actually speed up play.

The reaction on Tour to the announcement was mixed at best, with many players and caddies commenting that the use of rangefinders might be counterintuitive, slowing play down rather than speeding it up.

The use of DMDs is common throughout the amateur game and the pros use them during practice rounds to record the appropriate distances around the course.

The use of DMDs is also now written in to the Rules of Golf and devices that conform to Rule 4.3a (1) will be allowed:

Allowed: Getting information on distance or direction (such as from a distance-measuring device or compass).

Not Allowed: Measuring elevation changes, or Interpreting distance or directional information (such as using a device to get a recommended line of play or club selection based on the location of the player’s ball).

It will be interesting to hear player and fan reaction to the use of DMDs at this year’s PGA Championship.

Whatever happens, don’t expect to see them out again this year at any other Tour events or Majors.