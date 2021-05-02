Sam Burns claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship as a final round 68 secured a three shot victory.

Sam Burns Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title

Starting the day in a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley. Burns started his round perfectly with back-to-back birdies at the first and second hole.

In what would be a common theme throughout the day, Bradley would claw the lead back with birdies at the fifth and sixth.

Bradley, who was without a win since 2018, would then birdie the ninth hole to take a one shot lead into the back nine.

Burns though would birdie the 11th to get back into a tie with his fellow countryman. Then came a pivotal point in the tournament.

With Bradley finding the water at the par-3 12th hole, Burns would hole an eight foot par putt to gain a two shot lead.

The American would then birdie the next hole to stretch his lead further, and with another birdie at the 16th, Burns would take a four shot lead into the last two holes.

Despite a bogey at the 18th, the 24-year-old would secure a three shot victory and his first PGA Tour title.

Speaking after his round, the American said: “I’ve worked so hard for this moment, and my family have sacrificed so much. My wife has been by my side through all of this, as well as my whole family. So this is a dream come true.

“The drive I hit on the 14th was a little too far right but we laid up and made a stress free birdie which was huge and that was a big cushion for me.

“I loved every minute of it today, it was just such a joy out there today. It’s what we work for, to have those moments, but today showed we are working on the right things and we are progressing in certain areas of the game.”