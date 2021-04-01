After a successful 2020 series, the Rose Ladies Series has announced they will be returning for 2021 with a jam-packed schedule.

Rose Ladies Series Announces 2021 Schedule

The Rose Ladies Series has released its schedule for the 2021 season, with 11 events being played from the 29th April to the 25th September.

Check out the full schedule below.

Justin and Kate Rose have continued their support of the Rose Ladies Series by expanding the series from eight to 11 events for 2021.

When golf returned from lockdown in June 2020, both Justin and Kate felt compelled to “step up and help” after they read about the efforts of Ladies European Tour star Liz Young and resident club-fitter Jason MacNiven to run a ladies’ event at Brockenhurst Manor.

The expanded Series will now see West Lancashire, Woburn, Hillside, Royal Birkdale and Scotscraig added to the calendar with Brockenhurst Manor, The Berkshire, JCB Country Club, North Hants County, The Buckinghamshire and Bearwood Lakes hosting for a second year.

The series has been extremely well supported, with Computacenter carrying on their support as well as American Golf being announced as the official retail partner. The R&A and BMW have also signed up as backers for the series.

The events will comprise of ten 18-hole shootouts which will see the winner walk away with £10,000 (double the amount of 2020), while the finale will feature a £20,000 first prize.

Speaking to the Telegraph Sport, Rose said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to put this all together and, as ever, there’s always so many to thank. These obviously include the female players themselves, as they were the ones which made the series such a hit.

“When you have pros with the profile of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall competing, it clearly ramps up the status and, thus, interest. After last year’s series, Kate and I were asked if it would be revived in 2021, but our view was that it would be brilliant if it didn’t have to be and that there would be ample opportunity anyway for these players.

“While the Ladies European Tour schedule is excellent and bodes so well for the future, there are still gaps and that is where we come in. So, the first quartet [West Lancs on Apr 29, Woburn on May 6, Brockenhurst Manor on May 13 and The Berkshire on May 21] will give the women the chance to hone their games before the LET begins in earnest.

“As much as my schedule allows, I’ll be in attendance, especially as these courses are very close to my heart. There is Birkdale, my home course of North Hants and Scotscraig, our first event in Scotland, where I tried to qualify for the Open as a 14-year-old. It’s great for all the clubs and their memberships to give up their courses for a day, particularly after the lockdown closures.”

Charley Hull was named the Order of Merit winner in 2020, with Georgia Hall and Gemma Dryburgh winning two events and Meghan McClaren, Gabriella Cowley, Alice Hewson and Hall claiming an event each.

