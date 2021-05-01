Rory McIlroy will feature in a star studded field, as the Northern Irishman makes his return to tournament golf at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy To Return At Wells Fargo Championship

McIlroy, who hasn’t featured in a tournament since the Masters at the start of April, confirmed on his Twitter that he will be making his return at the Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament he has won twice.

The Northern Irishman will be one of the main headliners at the event, which starts on the 6th May, with Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas also featuring.

The four-time Major winner, who recently employed the legendary Pete Cowen as his new swing coach, has struggled for form this season.

Currently going through the longest win-drought of his career, McIlroy’s last victory on Tour came at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2019.

This season, the Northern Irishman has missed three of his last six cuts. However, he has also produced two top-10 finishes in that stretch.

His form has surprised some of his fellow competitors, with McIlroy’s close friend, Justin Thomas, saying he was “very surprised.

“Rory is one of the most talented golfers I’ve ever played with, but I think something that is very underrated and people don’t realise is how hard he works.

“I have no issue with him getting another opinion [teaming up with Pete Cowen]. I mean, that’s something that we’ve always talked about, my dad and I.

“It’s like, hey, you don’t need to necessarily completely change and go change coaches and trainers, but it’s like, hey, if you feel like something isn’t working, my dad has always said that to where if we couldn’t figure something out in the golf swing.

“He’s clearly doing what’s best for his game. He’s not just doing it because ‘I was playing poorly with this coach and I just need to change coaches because I’ll start playing better.’

“The thing about Rory is I know he’s going to work through it and he’s going to win a lot more tournaments and a lot more Majors.

“I still and always will have maybe more respect for him than anybody because he’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met for how much success he’s had.”