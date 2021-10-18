The 32-year-old produced a final round 66 to claim the 20th PGA Tour title of his career.



Rory McIlroy Claims 20th PGA Tour Title At CJ Cup

In a phenomenal final round display, it was Rory McIlroy who came out on top, with the 32-year-old becoming the 39th player in PGA Tour history to reach 20 PGA Tour wins.

It was a putting masterclass from McIlroy over the final round in Vegas, with the Northern Irishman holing a number of crucial putts on the back nine to secure a one shot victory.

“To get to 20 wins is a big achievement,” said McIlroy, “I didn’t know if it was going to be this week, but I knew if I kept my head down and kept playing well eventually I would get there.

“I’ve been close to starting my season with a win before. I think I’ve finished second or third about eight times, so to get a win feels really good.”

Having started the day two shots back of overnight leader Rickie Fowler, McIlroy started brightly, with four birdies and a bogey on the front nine putting him three-under for the day.

Despite the solid start, a number of players were making big moves at The Summit, with Open champion Collin Morikawa eight-under-par through 11 holes a particular stand out.

But McIlroy wouldn’t buckle, with a birdie at the 12th being followed by a stunning eagle putt at the 14th to move to 25-under-par and a three-shot lead.

With Morikawa’s early momentum beginning to stall, he did manage to apply some pressure, with the American making an eagle at the very last hole to set a 24-under clubhouse target.

As Morikawa waited, McIlroy produced solid pars at the 15th, 16th and 17th, before a conservative approach at the last led to yet another par for a one shot victory.

After an emotional interview following the Ryder Cup, McIlroy revealed there had been “a lot of reflection over the last few weeks.”

“I was really disappointed with how I played,” said the 32-year-old, “I actually get more emotional thinking about that than I do thinking about this. There was a lot of reflection, but this is what I needed to do.

“I need to play golf, I need to simplify it and just be me. I think for the last few months I’ve been trying to be someone else and I realised that being me is enough and being me, I can do things like this.”