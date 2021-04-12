The Scot birdied the 72nd hole to finish in a tie for 12th place and earn an invite back next year

Robert MacIntyre Earns Invite To 2022 Masters After “Dream” Debut

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a week to remember at Augusta National, capping it off with a birdie on his final hole to secure an invite back to next year’s tournament.

Making your Masters debut is supposed to be a daunting prospect but MacIntyre, who admitted to feeling the pressure on his opening tee shot, quickly found his feet, posting an opening-round 74, before adding back-to-back 70s to make the cut and then vault himself into the top-10.

But all the more impressive was his Sunday display. A bogey and a double early on in his round could have easily derailed the 24-year-old from Oban, but five birdies in his closing 11 holes was enough to finish in a tie for 12th and earn a spot in the 2022 edition.

“If someone had given me tied for 12th for a start, I’d have taken it, but then once I started getting into the battle, I could see how people were making scores,” MacIntyre said after his round.

“Obviously got off to a poor start today, but I battled back the way I normally do. Disappointing bogeys on 16 and 17, but huge birdieing the last.”

Upon learning the news he’d officially secured his spot in the field next year, the Scot was understandably delighted, saying: “You always dream of playing golf tournaments like this. You don’t ever take it for granted.

“I always wanted to play Augusta National, and here we are competing in the Masters, and we’re going to do it again next year.

“This moment right now is everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and it’s what I play golf for.”

Related: Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama On Masters Win

With the finish, MacIntyre has also received an invite to play in this week’s PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage, but was first going to soak up the events of the past four days with his family before turning his attention back to golf.

“Yeah, I’ll play next week obviously through the top 15 but I’m going to have a few beers tonight with my family and I’m just going to enjoy it.

“I’ve got my mum and dad here and the whole team, so I’m sure my two sisters and friends at home will be going mental right now.

“It’s part of what we do. We’re a big family. We’re a close-knit family, and just delighted to be here and competing.”