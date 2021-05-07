The five-time PGA Tour winner missed Augusta for the first time since 2010, but he still managed to have a special day watching it with Tiger...

Rickie Fowler Reveals He Watched The Masters With Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler sat out of the 2021 Masters after failing to qualify for a Major for the first time in more than a decade.

Rickie, currently going through a rare slump in his career, told the story of how he still managed to have a special day on Masters Thursday despite not teeing it up in the event.

That’s because he went over to Tiger Woods‘ house and watched the first round with the 15-time Major winner, who had his own reason for missing the tournament after his February car crash.

“I mean, between that [The Masters] and the British Open, those are two tournaments that I love to watch,” Fowler said of missing Augusta for the first time since 2010.

“Typically I’m in them and I’m watching either the morning or afternoon wave when I’m not playing, so it was a little different in that sort being at home.

“I did go over and watch a little bit with Tiger, so it was fun to be able to do that, talk about the course.

“And one of the days, Thursday, we were watching and just how firm and fast and kind of such a fine line how Augusta can be.

“We were definitely both very disappointed that we couldn’t be out there to experience it because it’s very few times where you do get to see Augusta that firm and fast.”

Rickie says that Tiger was in a better place than he initially expected.

“Because JT had been over there a handful of times before I got to go over and see him. Rory stopped by. And that was one thing JT told me.

“He went over, I mean, pretty much right after he got back from LA and JT told me, he’s like, honestly, he was a lot better than I expected. So that was good to hear.

“Then to get over there and see him getting around, and now you guys have seen some pictures that he’s posted and he’s out and about a little bit.

“Because early on it was more so he had to keep his leg up for inflammation, couldn’t be walking around on crutches that much, although I’m sure he wanted to because he didn’t want to just be laid up.

“So, no, it was good to see him.

“Hung out and spent some time with Charlie, and Sam was there for a little bit before she had to go to soccer practice.

“I think his main focus and concern is getting back to being a dad, go play golf with Charlie, push him around, and be able to run around with Sam.

“But his golf clubs are right there in the living room and he can stare at them all he wants.”

Fowler reiterated that both he and Tiger were disappointed to not be competing.

“I don’t think I have to tell you that. Yeah, we were both in the same position,” he said.

“I guess not the same. Mine from not playing as well and him being laid up, but same position being that we weren’t there.

“So yeah, both disappointed that we’re not out there playing. But he’s not lacking any fire in there right now. He never has.”