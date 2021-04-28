The PGA of America confirmed that Fowler has been awarded a special invitation for the year's second men's Major

Rickie Fowler Receives PGA Championship Special Exemption

The PGA of America has confirmed that Rickie Fowler will receive a special exemption to play in the upcoming PGA Championship.

Despite falling to 111th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the 32-year-old will feature at the year’s second men’s Major.

Hosted at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course for the first time since Rory McIlroy’s 2012 triumph, the event takes place from May 20-23.

The top 100 players in the world from May 9 qualify for the PGA Championship, so Fowler’s exemption means he is able to miss upcoming tournaments without the need to earn vital world ranking points.

Consequently, Fowler won’t play in this weekend’s Valspar Championship.

Currently in a rare slump in his so far fantastic professional career, the Masters was the first Major Fowler has missed since the 2010 US Open.

Rickie has achieved just two top ten finishes in 29 tournaments the past two years, while in 2020 he achieved T29 at The Masters, T49 at the US Open, and missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

Three-time European Tour winner and fellow American John Catlin has also received a special exemption for the PGA Championship.

Catlin, who recently won the Austrian Open, ranks 82nd in the world.

A PGA spokesperson stated the exemptions are “based on their performances, playing records and OWGR position.”

Playing in the PGA Championship also represents an opportunity for Fowler to qualify for the US Open at Torrey Pines.

However, he is already qualified for the Open Championship in July at Royal St. George’s.

Fowler will play in his twelfth PGA Championship in May, with his best finish coming in 2014 where he was T3rd at Valhalla.

Fowler also joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in 2014 as the third player to finish in the top five of all four Majors in the same year.