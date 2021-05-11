The R&A is working with the government to welcome fans for The Open this summer.

R&A Planning for “Significant Number Of Fans” At The Open

The R&A has issued a statement regarding this summer’s Open Championship, with the governing body confident fans will be able to attend the tournament at Royal St George’s.

The 149th Open returns to the course that also hosted the 2011 Open Championship, where Darren Clarke won his first Major.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry will look to retain the tournament following his win in 2019, after organisers cancelled the 2020 iteration of the championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the R&A is still awaiting confirmation on whether or not fans can attend the Major, which takes place from July 11-18.

Government decisions on social distancing and Covid guidelines will determine the attendance of fans, though the R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers released a statement expressing his confidence that a “significant number” of spectators will be on-site.

“Our end goal remains to stage a fantastic Open at Royal St George’s and give our fans and players something to be genuinely thrilled about this summer,” Slumbers said.

“It has been too long since we have been able to see the world’s best men’s golfers competing on one of our greatest links courses and I’m sure you are looking forward as eagerly as I am to what will be a truly memorable sporting occasion.

“The situation with the Covid-19 pandemic continues to improve in the UK and the rapid roll-out of the vaccine programme gives us growing confidence that we will be able to welcome a significant number of fans to the Championship as part of a reduced capacity model.

“We are working hard with the government, public health authorities and our health and safety advisers to ensure that we comply fully with all emerging guidelines.

“Issues such as social distancing, testing and Covid certification will have a significant bearing on the potential level of attendance at the Championship.

“We will provide further updates in the coming weeks”.