R&A Announces Ticket Ballot For The 150th Open In 2022

The R&A has announced that The 150th Open will introduce a ticket ballot to ensure fans from around the world have the chance to attend St Andrews in July 2022.

With tickets in extremely high demand for the historic championship, the R&A believes that a ballot is fairest and most equitable way of distributing tickets.

The ticket ballot opens Thursday 1 July, and will run for four months until Monday 4 October to allow as many fans as possible to register.

The R&A has announced that tickets will also be balanced between generations, meaning people of all ages can attend the tournament from July 10-17 next summer.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “This is a momentous occasion for golf as well as The Open and one which sports fans everywhere are looking forward to enormously.

“The 150th Open will give fans the opportunity to be part of a unique and unparalleled celebration at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews.

“We expect exceptional demand to be part of these celebrations and the ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world’s most revered and renowned sporting events.”

Adult tickets for Championship days will cost £95, while practice day prices range from £20 to £50 for the Major at St Andrews.

The Open will also encourage more children to attend the event by offering free tickets through the R&A’s “Kids go Free” programme, with half-price youth tickets also available for 16-24-year-olds.

The R&A is discontinuing weekly tickets to enable as many people have the chance of attending The Open as possible.

Fans will need to sign up to the free-to-join membership programme The One Club in order to enter the ticket ballot, which they can do so at www.TheOpen.com.

However, the only way fans can guarantee their attendance at the Championship is by purchasing a hospitality package, of which 85 per cent of tickets have already been sold since going on sale last year.

In order to mark the occasion, The R&A is also launching a special commemorative brand to honour some of golf’s greatest champions, including Tom Morris, Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

Focusing on the history of the tournament since its inception in 1860, the 150th commemorative brand features a new logo, made up of individual threads to the represent the millions of journeys connected to the Major.

Prominently used in imagery for the build-up to The Open in 2022, the threads emphasise The R&A’s message for the 150th tournament that ‘everything has led to this.’