The controversial breakaway organisation has caused another stir, addressing a number of rumours in an "open letter" posted to Twitter

Premier Golf League Releases “Open Letter To The World Of Golf”

In another twist to the ongoing saga that is the Premier Golf League, an open letter has been posted to the organisation’s Twitter account outlining the vision and motivation behind the breakaway F1-style circuit.

Clearly keen to dispel much of the bad publicity the initiative has received since it first came to light, the statement emphasises that the idea comes from a desire to “be better” and get “those who ordinarily only watch the Majors and The Ryder Cup to tune in each week.”

Related: Premier Golf League set to be revealed this week

As it stands, the proposed tour will feature 18 events a season, with each taking place over three days with no cut. And keen to play into the team aspect of sport that is so popular among fans, there will also be “a compelling team dimension with added storylines and rivalries, team play-offs, relegation and promotion.”

The statement in full can be read below:

While it all sounds good on paper, big names like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have already stated they like golf’s current set-up and have no interest in switching to the PGL or the Saudi-backed SGL.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also made his position abundantly clear in a meeting earlier this year, threatening that players who opt to join one of these breakaway initiative’s would face a suspension or even a ban.

However, it appears the PGL, reportedly backed by American and European interests, is keen to talk things through with PGA and European Tour representatives “to understand why they think the status quo is better for fans, sponsors, broadcasters and the world’s best golfers.”

This news is just the latest in a saga that will no doubt rumble on for the foreseeable future. In fact, just yesterday it was reported by the BBC that the £250m tour will begin in January 2023. Confidence must be high that they’ll have a roster of players signed up.

Despite the backlash from many quarters, some stars of the game have hinted interest in accepting an invitation. Namely Bryson DeChambeau, new PGA champion Phil Mickelson, and Englishman Lee Westwood, who admitted at the age of 48 it would be a “no-brainer” to play in the PGL if offered a ludicrous sum of money.

Whatever happens with the PGL, SGL or whatever else might come to light in the ensuing months, we certainly haven’t heard the last of this.