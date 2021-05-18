Westwood spoke about the Premier Golf League at his press conference ahead of the PGA Championship.

Lee Westwood: Premier Golf League “No-Brainer If Offered 50 Million”

Speaking in his press conference ahead of this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, Lee Westwood told reporters that it would be an easy decision to make if offered a large amount of money to compete in the Premier Golf League.

Westwood plays at the PGA Championship this week hoping to claim his first Major win, after finishing second three times in his career, and third on three more occasions.

Now 48-years-old, Westwood argued if the PGL offered him a spot on their tour for the money reportedly on offer, he would find it incredibly difficult to turn down.

“For me at nearly 50 it’s a no-brainer, isn’t it?” Westwood said.

“If somebody stood here and offered me £50 million to play golf when I’m 48, it’s a no-brainer.”

However, that decision became more complicated for the Englishman when questioned about forfeiting his professional status to play in the PGL.

The 25-time European Tour winner seemed rather philosophical about the Premier Golf League, suggesting there are both negative and positives for it, especially at his age.

“When all these things come along it’s a balancing act, isn’t it?

“You’ve got to throw the balls in the air and juggle them for a while and see what comes up.

“You have to get all the facts together, first of all – I can see it from both sides, but I haven’t really gone into depth in it.

“I think there’s pluses and minuses for everything – they’ve obviously got a lot of money and they’ve sent a few shock waves about.

“People feel threatened, and the people that feel threatened are trying to combat it.”

When asked about the morality of the money coming from Saudi Arabia, Westwood again echoes his cautionary feelings, choosing not to involve himself within the intricacies of the PGL.

“You could do that about everyone [question where the money comes from], couldn’t you?

“So I’d prefer not to get into that.

Despite the questioning, Westwood stated that the PGL haven’t contacted him to acquire his services.