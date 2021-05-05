The PGA Tour have threatened players with suspension from future tournaments if they decide to join the Premier Golf League.

Players Joining Premier Golf League Will Lose PGA Tour Membership

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told players during a mandatory meeting at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship that any player joining the Premier Golf League would subsequently lose their PGA Tour membership.

Reports stated that the PGL is offering players $30 million to join the proposed golf circuit, with additional prize money and shares in their team.

Proposed by Golf Saudi’s chief executive Majed al-Sorour, the PGL is planning to begin September 2022, and has reportedly offered some of golf’s biggest names in Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson to join.

Reports emerged from Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Golf Club that Monahan spoke to players for around 30 minutes on Tuesday night.

Sources suggested that Monahan only briefly discussed the PGL, making the PGA Tour’s stance clear.

Monahan reiterated in no uncertain terms that if players signed for the Premier League Golf, they would inevitably forfeit their PGA Tour membership.

With regulations protecting PGA Tour membership, Monahan argues that players joining the PGL causes reputational harm to the organisation.

Joining the PGL would mean missing out on the Majors, while players’ Ryder Cup status is also in jeopardy.

With the European Tour maintaining the same stance as the PGA Tour, European players could crucially lose their eligibility to play in the Ryder Cup.

It’s unclear whether American players lose their Ryder Cup status, with the PGA of America deciding their team instead.

Rory McIlroy stated last year he wouldn’t join the PGL, with Koepka and Webb Simpson also concurring.

Disliking the freedom the PGL offers, McIlroy also expresses ethical concerns about the origins of the money.

Simpson, meanwhile, suggests he has a desire to play for trophies rather than money.

The PGL would comprise 48 players, split up into 12 teams of four across an eight-month calendar.

Due to the PGL’s F1-style format, players don’t have the option of playing certain tournaments like on the PGA Tour.

There is a lack of uncertainty among golfers towards the proposal, despite the huge sums of money on offer.

It remains to be seen how this story rumbles on.