Phil Mickelson continued his dominant start to Champions Tour life, securing the Constellation Furyk & Friends by two shots.

Phil Mickelson Earns Third Champions Tour Title In Fourth Start

Since turning 50 and being eligible for the Champions Tour, Phil Mickelson has only featured in four events. His record however, is no joke.

Securing the Charles Schwab Series on his debut, he would go on to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on his second outing.

Now, a year later, the American has made it a hat-trick of wins already on the Tour, beating Miguel Angel Jimenez by just two shots in Jacksonville, Florida.

After rounds of 66 and 67, the 51-year-old found himself two shots clear going in to the final round and, despite three consecutive birdies to start his day, Mickelson double bogeyed the 5th.

With his lead down to one, he soon saw things tied at the top, with Jimenez producing back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th.

Mickelson showed his class though at the par-5 15th, hitting a towering iron in close, leading to a birdie and a one-shot advantage with only few holes remaining.

Going down the last, the lead was still one before Mickelson hit yet another dialled-in approach shot to just under 10-feet.

As Jimenez just missed his lengthy birdie putt to tie things up, Mickelson made no mistake, holing his birdie putt for a two shot win and third victory in four starts.