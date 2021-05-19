The five-time major winner has designed the 1.4 acre golf facility gifted to the university.

Phil Mickelson Designs $2 Million Short Game Facility For University Of San Diego

University of San Diego Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced that San Diego native Phil Mickelson has designed a short-game practice facility at the university.

Named The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, after the Purcell Family’s $2 million gift, Phil Mickelson has designed the 1.4-acre facility with the possibility for players to practise every possible golf shot in their short-game.

The facility includes a 7500 square foot putting green, a 1000 square foot practice bunker and a 40,000 square foot fairway and rough area.

Additionally, the tee area is comprised of two types of surfaces, while four wedge control targets ranging from 30 to 85 yards allows players to practise distance control.

Meanwhile, there are three putting surfaces with altered inclines, at a two per cent, three per cent, and four per cent incline.

The 44-time PGA Tour champion spoke enthusiastically about the opportunity to design the facility, which will help younger players further improve their ability on the golf course.

“I could not be more thrilled to be designing a state-of-the art on-campus golf practice facility for the Toreros [University of San Diego golf team],” said Phil Mickelson.

“Every detail of this new facility is designed to improve the scholar-athlete golfer, provide an environment to promote team unity, instil competition and position the University of San Diego to compete for future West Coast Conference and national championships.

“The University of San Diego holds a special place in the hearts of the Mickelson family, and I’m excited to partner with Coach Riley in developing something truly special for the young men in the USD program.”

This gift is also well received by Athletic Director, Bill McGillis, who clearly believes that the facility will help to nurture the university’s best golfing talent.

“We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity of Paul and Mindy and the entire Purcell family,” said McGillis.

“This is a truly transformational gift that will catapult our golf program to a new level, positively impact the experience of USD scholar-athletes and also change the lives of young people in our community.

“This state-of-the-art practice facility, when combined with the inspiring leadership of Head Coach Chris Riley, the beauty and academic excellence of USD, and the natural resources of San Diego, will enable USD to compete at the very highest level of intercollegiate golf.”

Head Coach Chris Riley shares the same sentiment.

“I am thrilled that the day has finally come for USD Golf to have all the tools to compete at the highest level,” said Riley.

“I want to thank Phil Mickelson for his vision and expertise in designing and creating this world-class facility.”