Patrick Reed missed the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events, but the American will return for the final PGA Tour event of the season

Patrick Reed Set To Return For Tour Championship

Patrick Reed will return for the Tour Championship this week, after an extended lay-off with an ankle injury and bilateral pneumonia left him unable to play for a month.

Reed took to Twitter to share images of him on a road trip, as he travels from Houston to Atlanta for the upcoming Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

The images were accompanied with Reed saying: “#TeamReed Road Trip! ATL here we come!

“Really appreciated everyone’s prayers and well wishes. Excited to get back out there and give it my best shot this week!”

The 31-year-old last appeared on the PGA Tour at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at the beginning of August, where he finished T31.

After pulling out of the Northern Trust with an ankle injury, Reed then missed the BMW Championship after being diagnosed and subsequently taken to hospital with bilateral pneumonia – a serious infection that can inflame and even scar your lungs.

The 2018 Masters winner fell to 30th on the FedEx Cup points list, meaning he has sneaked into play at the Tour Championship, with only the top-30 players progressing to the final PGA Tour event of the season.

Reed’s six top-tens and January win at the Farmers Insurance Open is just enough for him to progress to the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Tour Championship is also the last opportunity to impress United States’ Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, with the match play tournament starting on September 24.

With all six automatic qualifying spots now confirmed, Reed is fighting for a place on the US Ryder Cup team as one of Stricker’s six captain’s picks.

Patrick has played in the last three Ryder Cups from 2014 to 2018, scoring eight points in the process, meaning he is almost certainly going to be picked to play at Whistling Straits.