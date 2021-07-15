Cobra has responded to DeChambeau's comments that "the driver sucks"

“Painful When Bryson Says Something That Stupid” – Cobra Rep Hits Back

Bryson DeChambeau is no stranger to ruffling some feathers. If it’s not a certain fellow professional, it’s a host of caddies who have called it quits sooner – as has often been the case – or later.

And despite insisting ahead of The 149th Open that he is actually “a great person,” now his club supplier, Cobra, has taken exception with comments made in the aftermath of a first-round 71 in which DeChambeau blasted his ball all over the property at Royal St George’s.

After finding the fairway just four times, the 27-year-old lambasted his equipment in bizarre fashion.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” he remarked, before revealing that it was the actual club, not the person wielding it that was to blame.

“It’s not a good face for me and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mishits. I’m living on the razor’s edge like I’ve told people for a long time.

“When I did get it outside of the fairway, like in the first cut and whatnot, I catch jumpers out of there and I couldn’t control my wedges.

“I’ve realised this for years now. This has happened since 2016-17 when players stopped drawing it. There’s not very many golfers that draw it anymore.

“It’s not because of spin rate. Everybody thinks it’s — we’re at 2000, 1800 spin or whatever. It’s not.

“It’s literally the physics and the way that they build heads now. It’s not the right design, unfortunately, and we’ve been trying to fix it.”

For all that he claims to be smart, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that people who spend countless hours trying to design and build the perfect driver for ‘the Golfing Scientist’ won’t be too impressed when they hear comments seemingly discrediting that commitment.

Well they weren’t and Golfweek’s David Dusek was able to get an almost-immediate reaction from Cobra’s Ben Schomin.

Check it out below:

Schomin’s statement reads: “Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D [research and development] who are CAD’ing [computer added design] this and CAD’ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster.

“[Bryson] knows it. It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.

“He has never really been happy, ever. Like, it’s very rare where he’s happy. Now he’s in a place where he’s swinging a 5-degree driver with 200 rpm of ball speed.

“Everybody is looking for a magic bullet. Well, the magic bullet becomes harder and harder to find the faster you swing and the lower your loft gets.”

Could make for a few awkward conversations…