For a third year in a row the Scottish Open would go to a playoff, with Min Woo Lee claiming the spoils and his first Rolex Series victory.

Min Woo Lee Wins Three Man Playoff And First Rolex Series Event

In an extremely tight and delayed final round, it was the 22-year-old who overcame a number of top players to secure his second European Tour title at the Scottish Open.

Having started his final round three shots back of overnight leaders, Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee produced a simply scintillating front nine to move into the solo lead.

Making par at his first two opening holes, the 22-year-old went on to make six consecutive birdies from the 3rd to the 8th!

As Lee took the lead, a number of players were still challenging for the top spot, with Ian Poulter making four birdies in his last five holes for a final round of 63 and a 17-under-par tournament total.

Despite his fantastic final round, the 45-year-old, whose last victory came at the 2018 Houston Open, would come up just shy in his pursuit for a 13th European Tour title.

As the back nine wore on, any number of players could have taken home the title, with Belgium’s Detry springing into the lead thanks to birdies at the 11th and 13th.

With his momentum building, he was soon dealt a killer blow, with a short par putt missed at the 13th followed by a suspension in play due to thunder and lightning in the area.

After a 90 minute delay the players would return, with Lee making birdie at the 16th to put himself into a one shot lead.

Safely navigating the final couple of holes, he would be joined by the overnight leaders Detry and Fitzpatrick, with both mirroring Lee’s finish to secure a playoff at The Renaissance Club.

In the playoff, it would be Lee’s moment, with a towering second shot resting only six-feet or so away from the pin.

With the others lagging their putts up, Australian, Lee, would ram his birdie putt in, securing the biggest win of his career and a spot in next week’s Open Championship.

The victory also moves the 22-year-old into the top-10 on the Race to Dubai, with both Detry and Fitzpatrick moving into the top-20.