Who will win in Denmark this week?

Made In Himmerland Golf Betting Tips 2021

Thorbjorn Olesen 1pt each way at 28/1 with Bet365

The five-time European Tour winner and 2018 Ryder Cupper is due another victory and could pick one up on home soil this week. BET NOW

Adrian Meronk 1pt each way at 45/1 with Bet365

Tall Pole Adrian Meronk, third in Tenerife and in the British Masters, is a winner waiting to happen BET NOW

Brandon Stone 0.5pts each way at 55/1

South African Brandon Stone has just won on the Sunshine Tour and should make his presence felt. BET NOW

The Danes would love to win the Made In Himmerland, the new name for the Made In Denmark tournament but still at its old home, the Himmerland Golf Club in Farso.

Not played in 2020 because of the pandemic, Bernd Wiesberger won the last renewal after a protracted duel with Robert MacIntyre, and followed Matt Wallace, David Horsey, Thomas Pieters, Julian Suri and Mark Warren as Danish champions.

Not a Dane or even a Scandinavian in sight on the roll of honour. But that could change this week even though one of their main hopes, Joachim B Hansen, has had to pull out.

At 6751 yards par 71, Himmerland gives all type of golfers a chance and the home side still has a strong hand with five-time European Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen and identical twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard fancied.

Rasmus is the one who grabbed all the headlines by winning twice as a teenager, at The Belfry and in Mauritius, in an electric start to his main-tour career.

But it is the lesser-known Nicolai, at more than twice his twin’s odds who looks the tastier bet.

There’s every chance Rasmus will struggle to find his best form after an exhausting PGA Championship debut at brutal Kiawah Island where he did well to make the weekend.

His 301 total for would have been a great score for an opening batsman, less so in a golf tournament. He finished 79th, a great experience but a gruelling one.

Nicolai, who was not involved last week, must be the fresher and he is starting to make a name for himself.

He followed a seventh in Austria with fourth and 15th in the Canary Islands Swing.

Ryder Cup man Olesen is on the comeback trail.

He had a year out of the game after an incident on a plane got him the wrong sort of headlines. A court case is still pending.

After a fifth and a 12th in the Canaries he should be ready to rumble.

Favourite this week is MacIntyre who, like Hojgaard, played in America, the Scot from Oban finishing 49th alongside the disappointing Rory McIlroy, not a bad effort though less impressive than his 12th in the Masters.

Wiesberger was also at Kiawah but not for as long as the Austrian missed the cut.

He is not having a great year whereas MacIntyre has since won a tournament, been named Rookie of the Year and made significant strides in the game.

He can take care of Wiesberger this time but last week may well have taken its toll and he may be pushing himself too hard.

At the prices I prefer another Scot, Calum Hill, who is closing in on a tour breakthrough after a series of cracking performances of which eighth place at the British Masters is the latest.

A third in Kenya and fourth in Saudi Arabia also mark him down as a man to follow – and he has won in Denmark before, in his Challenge Tour days, though not at Himmerland.

Cinderella man Richard Bland finally cracked it at the 478th attempt so will be able to play with renewed freedom.

Don’t be surprised if, having done it once, the 48-year-old Midlander does it again soon. I wonder if Mickelson watched him!

South Africans Brandon Stone and Wilco Nienaber have just won on the Sunshine Tour and should make their presences felt but I’m happy to take on Wiesberger who has posted only one round in the 60s in six American starts.

Tall Pole Adrian Meronk, third in Tenerife and in the British Masters, is a winner waiting to happen and Andrew ‘Beef” Johnston is on the way back judging from his Canary Islands fourth and British Masters’ top-20.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Made In Himmerland Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Thorbjorn Olesen 1pt each way at 28/1 with Bet365

The five-time European Tour winner and 2018 Ryder Cupper is due another victory and could pick one up on home soil this week. BET NOW

Adrian Meronk 1pt each way at 45/1 with Bet365

Tall Pole Adrian Meronk, third in Tenerife and in the British Masters, is a winner waiting to happen BET NOW

Nicolai Hojgaard 1pt each way at 66/1 with Bet365

His lesser-known twin Nicolai, who was not involved last week, may well outscore his brother as he is starting to make a name for himself. He followed a seventh in Austria with fourth and 15th in the Canary Islands Swing. BET NOW

Calum Hill 1pt each way at 30/1 with Bet365

Closing in on a tour breakthrough after a series of cracking performances of which eighth place at the British Masters is the latest. BET NOW