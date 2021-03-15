The Englishman is off to Augusta for a 'lads-and-dads' trip after his runner-up finish at TPC Sawgrass

Lee Westwood Set For Two Day Augusta Trip With Son

Lee Westwood once again agonisingly missed out on a huge win on the PGA Tour at The Players Championship.

The Englishman finished one stroke shy for the second week running after another superb performance.

He birdied the last hole to finish second alone, one stroke back of winner Justin Thomas.

But it’s not all bad for the 47-year-old, who has won 44 times as a professional and is now back inside the world’s top 20.

Westwood picked up a cheque of $1.635m after winning over $1m at Bay Hill last week too.

He’s now off to Augusta National for a trip with his son and Shane Lowry before coming back to Florida for this week’s Honda Classic at PGA National.

“I’ve got a fun couple of days coming up. I’m going to play Augusta with my son Sam. Tomorrow’s going to be a good Monday,” Westwood said.

“It’s the first time he’s played there. He’s been there with me years ago, but he’s caddying for me this year in the Masters itself, so I figure I’m taking him to play 36 holes Monday and Tuesday.

“Be a good lads-and-dads trip. Looking forward to it.”

Westwood will be joined at Augusta on Monday and Tuesday by 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who is taking his coach.

“I’m actually going to Augusta this evening,” Lowry said after finishing 8th at TPC Sawgrass.

“I’m playing Augusta tomorrow and Tuesday, myself and Lee Westwood are going, actually.

“He’s taking his son, and I’m taking my coach and we’re going to play.

“A couple of members kindly invited us. We’re going up there, I’m treating them as maybe a little practice rounds for the Masters.”