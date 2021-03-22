Who will win the second consecutive tournament from Karen Country Club?
Kenya Savannah Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021
Only a couple of days after Justin Harding won by two shots at the Magical Kenya Open, we are back in action once again at Karen Country Club for the Kenya Savannah Classic. The tournament takes place from Tuesday to Friday this week so be sure to put your bets down and do your research before the action starts!
Given the quick turnaround, the field remains largely the same with many of the guys at the top of the leaderboard last week looking to do so again.
Below are some of our tips for the week
If this fun game interests you then sign up now!
Justin Harding 3 points each way at 16/1 with Bet365
We picked Harding to win last week, he did by two strokes and posted 21-under par. As such we are going for him again. Why not?
Dean Burmester 3 points each way at 25/1 with 888Sport
In his last three starts Burmester has had a T2 on the Sunshine Tour, withdrew, and then had a T8 last week at Karen CC. He mad a lot of birdies during the four rounds but peppered in the odd bogey so if he can eradicate those mistakes then he could compete again this week.
Connor Syme 2 points each way at 45/1 with 888Sport
We like these odds for Syme who posted 17-under and came 3rd last week. What we said for Burmester applies for Syme too because he made an astounding 27 birdies but had 10 annoying bogeys, including one every day at the par-3 14th. Had he halved that number he would have won the tournament so we expect more of his good form this week.
Scott Hend 1 point each way at 175/1 with Bet365
Given Hend through three rounds was on 14-under par and well within a shout of winning the tournament last week, before getting derailed by a final-round 73, the value on offer here at 175/1 is too great to ignore.
