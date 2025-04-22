Hainan Classic 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Remaining in the same country as the Volvo China Open, the DP World Tour reaches the end of its Asian Swing this week as the Hainan Classic makes its debut.

Keita Nakajima leads the current four-tournament section of the season but is closely followed by Eugenio Chacarra in the overall standings. Both men are in the field at Mission Hills and in with a chance of landing the $200,000 bonus and a spot in the PGA Championship.

Nakajima and Chacarra are also among the favorites to lift this week's prize, with the Chinese pair of Wenyi Ding and Haotong Li joined by Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen in the leading pack, according to the bookmakers.

While many of the top names are taking the opportunity to play in the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week, that leaves the door open for a potential outsider to sieze their opportunity and lift a career-changing title.

Below, we've listed the outright-winner odds for many of the top names as well as our selections to win the 2025 Hainan Classic on the DP World Tour.

Qatar Masters winner, Haotong Li is the bookmaker's favorite this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

HAINAN CLASSIC COURSE GUIDE: BLACKSTONE COURSE AT MISSION HILLS HAIKOU

The Blackstone Course at Mission Hills Haikou on the tropical island of Hainan is the Chinese behemoth's crown jewel among its 10 championship layouts. Built on black lava rock, the Blackstone Course features no rough but wild and irregular edges to each of its 147 bunkers alongside plenty of lakes and jungle.

The course traverses across the naturally rolling terrain and in between the many lychee trees, starting out in the jungle before making its way through to an undulating back nine with several risk-reward holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was crafted by Brian Curley of Schmidt-Curley design - the group responsible for 10 of the 12 overall courses at Mission Hills - and plays at over 7,800 yards from the tips, making it one of the longest par-72 golf courses anywhere in the world.

Once voted the best championship course in Asia, the Blackstone Course has hosted many a prestigious event - from the annual World Ladies Championship and the biennial World Celebrity Pro-Am to the 2011 World Cup of Golf and the HotelPlanner Tour's Hainan Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HAINAN CLASSIC BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)

Haotong Li (+1000)

Wenyi Ding (+1100)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400)

Eugenio Chacarra (+1400)

Keita Nakajima (+1500)

Matthew Jordan (+2200)

Joost Luiten (+2600)

Brandon Stone (+2900)

Sam Bairstow (+2900)

Julien Guerrier (+2900)

Romain Langasque (+2900)

Daniel Hillier (+3400)

Marco Penge (+3900)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+3900)

Jorge Campillo (+3900)

Sebastian Soderberg (+3900)

Jacob Skov Olesen (+4900)

Johannes Veerman (+4900)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+4900)

Calum Hill (+5500)

Marcel Schneider (+5500)

Adrian Otaegui (+5500)

All other players priced at +6500 or higher

HAINAN CLASSIC BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Wenyi Ding (+1100)

I picked Wenyi Ding last week at the Volvo China Open and he played a solid tournament to finish T8th. He returns to a happy hunting ground this time around as he was T3rd in Hainan last year - albeit over a different course - when the event was sanctioned by the Challenge Tour.

His impressive early professional career continues to blossom and it’s surely just a matter of time before he gets a DPWT victory.

Outsider: Brandon Wu (+8500)

The American had a successful college career at Stanford before turning pro and competing on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours, and he is now playing the DPWT after losing his card on the top US circuit.

The Chinese-American pro, who lived in Beijing as a child, will feel at home again this week after a strong T10th finish last week in China. That was his best result of 2025 so far, so he appears to be finding some form and looks set to contend again.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2600)

Luiten's form has been, arguably, under the radar of late, with the 39-year-old claiming three top-11 finishes in his last five starts, including a solo third at the Hero Indian Open.

Last week, Luiten finished 14th at the Volvo China Open and, looking at his overall game, he ranks inside the top-12 of the DP World Tour for both 'Driving Accuracy' and 'Greens In Regulation' - factors that I feel will play a big part around the Blackstone Course. He's in great form and his overall game is firing, making Luiten one to watch this week.

Outsider: Elvis Smylie (+11000)

The Australian seems to have re-found some form in the last few events, finishing T8th at the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour, as well as in a share of 15th at last week's Volvo China Open.

Given his odds, I believe he's a great outsider pick this week, with Smylie ranking inside the top-55 of the DP World Tour for 'Driving Accuracy' and 'Distance', as well as 'Greens In Regulation.' On a course that will measure around the 7,800 yard mark, there will be a premium on the long game, something that the 22-year-old ranks well in.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Haotong Li (+1000)

Like Elliott, I'm sticking with my pick from last week, who came so close to snatching victory away from Ashun Wu. Haotong Li continued his sparkling form over recent weeks with another top-10 performance, fuelled by his cavalier approach to the game.

That same passion and powerful swing should see him go even better at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course, with a near-8,000 yard test awaiting the players. Li is the form horse at the moment, and I believe he will clear one final hurdle this week and follow up his Qatar Masters victory with another.

Outsider: Niklas Lemke (+8500)

Enjoying his rookie season on the DP World Tour, Lemke has been quietly going about his work and can count three top-25 results from five starts since earning his place.

The Swede is a powerful striker of the ball and currently sits 20th in terms of SG: Off The Tee among the entire DP World Tour membership with +0.51. Given many of the 20 are not in China this week, that makes him one of the best in the field at Mission Hills and could lead Lemke to a best-career finish.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025