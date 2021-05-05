The 28-year-old isn't paying much attention to the idea of a potential breakaway golf tour

Justin Thomas On Premier Golf League: “I Don’t Have Much Interest”

Justin Thomas is the latest big-name player to all but rule himself out of joining the Premier Golf League, after the topic once again became the focus of attention ahead of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

It was reported on Tuesday that some of golf’s biggest stars had been offered $30 million to turn their backs on the PGA and European Tours to become main attractions and team leaders in a new F1-style golf circuit.

However, in a similar vein to Webb Simpson, World No. 2 Thomas has admitted he has very little interest in it, to the point he hasn’t even read the Saudi-based initiative’s latest rumblings.

“I didn’t see that [the report], so this is the first time I’ve heard of it,” Thomas told reporters.

“I haven’t heard anything personally, so again, I don’t have much interest. I love it out here on the PGA Tour, and we’re very fortunate to get to go to some unbelievable places and play for a lot of money and have an opportunity to grow our brands and grow the game of golf.

Related: Players Joining PGL Will Lose PGA Tour Membership

“I’m very content and very happy with everything how it’s going here. I don’t really know what the article said or what the word was, but I haven’t been told, so maybe I’m not of interest to them, I guess, which doesn’t really make a difference to me.”

The 28-year-old winner of 14 PGA Tour titles is undoubtedly one of the game’s biggest names so such disinterest would appear to be another significant blow to the PGL.

As was the news that four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is also “very much against” the Premier Golf League.

Instead, Thomas is fully focused on winning more majors and reclaiming the World No. 1 spot, as well as growing his brand on golf’s current flagship circuit over the next decade or so.

“I don’t know where it [the PGL] is going to go because everybody feels differently and everybody’s in different places in their career.

“For me, I personally am about being No. 1 in the world and winning as many majors as I can and winning as many tournaments as I can and doing historical things on the PGA Tour.

“If I was to go do that, then all those things go down the drain and I can’t do that. I feel like I have a great opportunity to make a huge name for myself on the PGA Tour and continue to grow my brand and grow the game over here.

Related: Webb Simpson Doubts Far-Fetched Premier Golf League

“Yeah, I love the international side and being able to travel, but I can do that away from PGA Tour events.

“I don’t feel the need to completely up and leave the PGA Tour because not only have they been great to me and everybody else, but we have it pretty good here and I do understand that and respect it.

“Everybody feels differently and again, they’re in different stages in their career, but I feel like the next 10 years of my career could really be my prime and I want to take advantage of it here.”