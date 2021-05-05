The Northern Irishman reiterated he isn't a fan of the proposed Premier Golf League when questioned during his Wells Fargo Championship press conference.

Rory McIlroy “Very Much Against” Premier Golf League

Rory McIlroy once again dismissed the idea of the Premier Golf League, also referred to as the Super Golf League, suggesting it removes the competitive aspect of golf.

McIlroy opposed the Premier Golf League back in February 2020, maintaining the same stance when questioned about the proposals today.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, reporters asked McIlroy his thoughts on the proposal of the PGL, which has reared its head again this week.

“It affects competition, it affects the integrity of competition,” McIlroy said.

“The possibility that people, if they do go in that direction, can’t play in the biggest tournaments in the game?

“The game of golf, whether it’s a right thing or a wrong thing, is about history – we still talk about Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan because that’s what this game is.

“It’s steeped in history and the legacies that those guys have.

“If you move further away from that, you’re basically losing the essence of what competitive golf is.

“I’m playing this game to try to cement my place in history, and to win major championships and the biggest tournaments in the world.

“I don’t think it was a coincidence that the news came out yesterday just as the PGA Tour’s having their annual player meeting and Jay’s (Monahan) addressing the membership.

“You all know my feelings on it and I’m very much against it.

“I don’t see why anyone would be for it.”

Himself a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy won his first PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow in 2010, also becoming the tournament’s youngest ever winner.

He elaborated, suggesting that removing that competitive aspect means players have fewer chances to compete for tournaments.

“You go through the past winners here at Quail Hollow, like Derek Ernst back in 2013 and that’s a life-changing week for him. He wouldn’t have that opportunity if something like the PGL got off the ground.

“I don’t think there’s a better for the game of golf than what the PGA TOUR and the European Tour have, because it gives everyone an opportunity to go out there and have a great week and change their lives.

“And the possibility that people, if they do go in that direction, can’t play in the biggest tournaments in the game?”

McIlroy also argued he would do the same thing as the PGA Tour and European Tour in suspending players from playing in their tournaments.

“If I were in charge of the PGA TOUR, I would do the same thing”, he stated.

“You have to protect your product, right?

“You have to protect what you have.

“It’s a competitive threat and Jay took us through it last night.

“It’s in the bylaws that were written by the members.”