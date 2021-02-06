American Jordan Spieth produced a highlight reel third round at the Phoenix Open, as he showed glimpses of his old self in a 10-under-par round of 61.

Jordan Spieth Returns to Form

The 27-year-old has endured a torrid time since his last victory at the 2017 Open Championship.

However, a four-under-par front nine put Spieth tied for the lead. This was followed by a chip-in birdie on the tenth, and a birdie at the eleventh, to put him top of the leaderboard.

A tap-in birdie on the par-five 13th and 15th extended his lead.

Spieth then showed his class on the famous 16th and 17th, holing two putts of over 30-feet to move him to 10-under-par for his round.

A closing par meant that the American signed for a 61, his joint lowest round on the PGA Tour.

Spieth’s nearest challenger is fellow Countryman Xander Schauffele. The American bogeyed the second hole, but seven birdies for the remainder of the round put Schauffele tied with Spieth at 18-under-par.

The duo are three shots ahead of 2020 Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler and South Korean K. H. Lee, who both shot rounds of 66.

Scheffler is without a PGA Tour victory, but a round of six birdies and one bogey was enough for the 24-year-old to finish tied third going into the final round.

Lee produced a fantastic finish with a chip-in eagle at the 17th and then a birdie at the par-four last to finish T3 with Sheffler.

Justin Thomas has had an eventful start to 2021, but a seven-under-par round of 64 has vaulted the 28-year-old up the leaderboard and only four shots behind Spieth.

Thomas shares fifth place with South African Louis Oosthuizen, who went one better than the American with a round of 63.

The former Open Champion produced four birdies in a row on the front nine, and then a further four on the back to sign off for an eight-under-par round.

Brooks Koepka continued his return to form with five birdies in his last six holes, putting the American inside the Top 10.

The four-time Major winner had struggled earlier in his round, with only two birdies and a bogey; but a scintillating finish from the 30-year-old has put him only five shots back going into the final round on Sunday.

The final day of the tournament is set up perfectly for a dramatic finish.