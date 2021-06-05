Jon Rahm Tests Positive For Covid Whilst Leading Memorial Tournament

After producing a scintillating eight-under-par third round to lead the Memorial, Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw after being informed that he had come into contact with someone who was Covid positive.

Jon Rahm Tests Positive For Covid Whilst Leading Memorial

The Spaniard, who was on course to defend his Memorial title, had been dominating the event, sitting six shots clear of Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

Stepping off the 18th green, Rahm looked ecstatic after his superb back-nine of 30 put him in command.

But his elation soon turned to tears, with a PGA Tour official informing Rahm that he would be withdrawn from the event after coming into contact with someone who had Covid.

In a statement released by the PGA Tour, it was reported that: “Rahm was subject to contact-tracing protocols, as he had come into close contact with a person who was Covid positive.

“Per the Tour’s Covid Health & Safety Plan, Rahm was given the option to remain in the competition and enter our tracing protocol, which includes daily testing and restricted access to indoor facilities. Rahm has remained asymptomatic.”

It went on to say that the 26-year-old had “tested negative every day, but his most recent test, which was performed after the conclusion of his second round (rain delayed) and before the start of his third round had returned positive.

“A second test on the original sample also returned positive meaning that Rahm was forced to withdraw from the event.”

The sudden turn of events is heart-breaking for the Spaniard, who was aiming to become the first player since Tiger Woods, to win back-to-back at Muirfield Village.

Rahm will now undergo a period of isolation, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, will need to remain in isolation till Tuesday 15th June.

With the US Open starting at Torrey Pines on the 17th June, we hope to see Rahm safely return.