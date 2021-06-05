Bryson DeChambeau continued to be one of golf's biggest talking points on Saturday, hitting his drive a mammoth 357-yards at the Memorial Tournament.

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Memorial

Coming into the event, Muirfield Village had received a major face-lift, with changes being made to 16 of the 18 holes.

When Jack Nicklaus changed the look of the course, he probably didn’t have in mind how DeChambeau would be playing the par-5 5th hole.

Despite sitting at one-over-par for his round, the big-hitting American obliterated his drive, cutting the corner and registering 357 yards!

Watch the simply incredible drive here:

This isn’t the first time that the 27-year-old has left people in shock with his missile-like driving.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he produced two outrageous tee shots that carried the famous 6th lake.

On that occasion, DeChambeau managed 368 and 377 yards, to much fanfare.

Starting his third round at level-par, the American bogeyed the 10th hole (his first of the day).

Birdies followed at the 11th and 15th, before bogies at the 16th and 18th put him at one-over-par.

Another bogey followed at the 2nd (his 11th) as DeChambeau headed to the par-5.

Having previously made a par and an eagle at the 5th this week, the American hit a monster drive that we’ve grown to know over the last 18 months.

Finding the centre of the fairway, his drive was by far the furthest of the day, with only 143-yards left on the 540-yard par-5.

He would go on to make birdie, with the drive only confirming DeChambeau as one of the big talking points in golf.