Hear from legendary putter designer Scotty Cameron this week as well as all the latest from the golf world
Podcast: The Story Of How Scotty Cameron Started Designing Putters
This week we chat to legendary putter designer Scotty Cameron on his latest range, how he got started in the business and much more.
We chat for just under half an hour and the interview begins at 19 minutes.
We also look back on Daniel Berger’s Pebble Beach win and hear from a European Tour caddie on rangefinders being allowed at the PGA Championship. Enjoy!
