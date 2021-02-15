Hear from legendary putter designer Scotty Cameron this week as well as all the latest from the golf world

Podcast: The Story Of How Scotty Cameron Started Designing Putters

This week we chat to legendary putter designer Scotty Cameron on his latest range, how he got started in the business and much more.

We chat for just under half an hour and the interview begins at 19 minutes.

We also look back on Daniel Berger’s Pebble Beach win and hear from a European Tour caddie on rangefinders being allowed at the PGA Championship. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here