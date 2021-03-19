Europe's next unnamed Ryder Cup venue is the 2031 host - so where will it be heading?

Multiple Countries Express Interest In Hosting 2031 Ryder Cup

Multiple countries have expressed an interest in hosting the 2031 Ryder Cup, it has emerged.

The Ryder Cup in Europe will be hosted in Rome in 2023 and then Adare Manor in 2027, which will be the event’s 100-year anniversary.

But the 2031 venue is still yet to be announced, and it may not be until after the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits when we find that out.

“Speculation an announcement about the 2031 Ryder Cup venue could be made as early as May is wholly inaccurate,” Ryder Cup Europe said after a report suggested the 2031 venue was to be announced in May at an English club.

“We have had considerable interest in staging future editions from multiple countries and venues and we will continue these discussions in the months ahead before any announcement is made.”

Possible 2031 Ryder Cup countries and venues –

Below we speculate on a number of venues we’d love to see the match take place at…

England – The Belfry

The 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002 venue became Europe’s home for the Ryder Cup during those years, with countless memories from the venue including Sam Torrance’s winning putt in ’85, Christie O’Connor Jr’s 2-iron into 18 in ’89 and Paul McGinley’s winning putt in 2002, subsequently followed by a triumphant dip in the lake.

Other possible venues: Wentworth, London Club, Walton Heath

Scotland – Gleneagles

Gleneagles was a fantastic host in 2014, where Jamie Donaldson secured the victory for Team Europe. It was also the first time the Ryder Cup had returned to Scotland in 41 years after Muirfield in 1973. Gleneagles went on to host the 2019 Solheim Cup, where Suzann Pettersen holed the putt of her life to win an incredible match for Team Europe.

Other venues: St Andrews, Carnoustie, Muirfield

Wales – Celtic Manor

Celtic Manor hosted a very wet Ryder Cup in 2010 on a course that had been specifically built for the Ryder Cup and match play. It’s an incredible venue and we’d love to see the match go back there one day. Graeme McDowell was the star in 2010, when he secured the victorious point versus Hunter Mahan.

Northern Ireland – Royal Portrush

With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell all providing amazing memories for golf fans in the Ryder Cup, it would seem right for the event to head to Northern Ireland one day. G-Mac captaining at Portrush in 2031? That would be amazing. Portrush of course hosted the 2019 Open for the first time since 1951 and it went down incredibly well.

Other venues: Royal County Down

France – Le Golf National

Le Golf National hosted one of the best Ryder Cups of all time in 2018, with the largest ever first tee stadium holding an incredible 6,500+ fans. The course works perfectly for match play with risk-reward holes and plenty of water. We’d love to see the Ryder Cup return there one day.

Other venues: Les Bordes

Spain – Valderrama

The stunning Andalucia venue was host in 1997, when Seve Ballesteros’ side edged out USA 14.5-13.5. Europe have won every single home Ryder Cup since! Sergio Garcia as captain in 2031 at Valderrama? Sounds good!

Other venues: Finca Cortesin, PGA Catalunya

Sweden – Bro Hof Slott

All the countries mentioned above have hosted the Ryder Cup before, except Sweden. Scandinavia has a strong history with the Ryder Cup, with the likes of Sweden’s Jesper Parnevik, Robert Karlsson and Henrik Stenson all having great Ryder Cup contributions. Denmark’s 2018 Captain Thomas Bjorn would also surely love to see the match take place in Scandinavia. Regular European Tour venue Bro Hof Slott could be the perfect host.