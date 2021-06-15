It was a crazy day at the Sand Creek Station GC Monday qualifier for this week's Korn Ferry Tour event...

Golfer Arrested After Fight Breaks Out In Korn Ferry Tour Qualifier

Golf tends to be a friendly and calming pursuit most of the time, although we all know that tensions can sometimes get high.

That’s what happened at Monday’s Korn Ferry Tour qualifier at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas, where a fight broke out on the course and led to a competitor being arrested.

According to the Firepit Collective and Ryan French (Twitter/@acaseofthegolf1), a golfer was allegedly assaulted by his playing partner over not helping search for wayward golf balls.

The 8.10am tee time of Austen Dailey, Derek Fribbs and Luke Smith reportedly got off to a slow start and were not getting along after Smith, who had his father on the bag, was not helping look for golf balls.

The Smiths also reportedly didn’t put the pin back in the hole after putting out.

The alleged incident took place between the 7th green and 8th tee after Dailey pulled his tee shot left on the par-3 7th.

Derek Fribbs apparently helped Austen Dailey search for his ball and then went on to finish the hole and headed to the next tee in an attempt to speed up play.

Dailey reportedly made a comment to the Smiths that the group would be quicker if they helped him search for balls, where Smith Sr allegedly remarked that his son “wasn’t here to look for balls.”

It was then that Smith allegedly jumped on Dailey and started punching him.

The group behind called the pro shop to help stop the apparent fight, with Smith being arrested and then bailed.

Dailey was asked if he would like to press charges. He said: Absolutely. I was assaulted.”

Derek Fribbs went on to complete his round with a marker, and had an interesting walk down the 10th fairway where he gave his statement to the police.

Fribbs, who was refunded his entry fee, said: “It was crazy. I can’t believe it happened.”

He eventually signed for a seven-over-par 79.

The Korn Ferry Tour said in a statement to Golfweek: “The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at today’s qualifier in Newton, Kansas. The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time.”