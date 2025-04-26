Do You Want To Be On Tour? Incredible Cut Number Shows How Good The Pros Really Are!

If ever there was any doubt over the quality needed to make it on a professional circuit, you need only look to this week’s Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

After two rounds of the par-71 Texas Rangers Golf Club event, the cut number was set at a staggering nine-under!

The second round, which finished on Saturday after bad weather on the opening day, saw no fewer than 15 players finish just one under the cut line in a week where they would ordinarily have expected to be challenging near the top of the leaderboard given their scores.

Any of them could justifiably point to bad luck as a reason for missing out on the final 36 holes given the freakish cut number, which is the lowest after two rounds in Korn Ferry Tour history, but spare a thought in particular for Bryson Zimmer.

These guys are good 😮‍💨The 9-under cut at the @VBChampionship marks the lowest cut in Korn Ferry Tour history. pic.twitter.com/RgDNSkKwM3April 26, 2025

He was three under after a blemish-free first round of 68, and it got even better in the second round when, despite his first bogey of the week coming on the sixth, he made an ace nine holes later on his way to a five under 66.

Despite his fifth birdie of the day then coming on the 18th, it wasn’t enough to secure his place in the final two rounds, meaning, like the other 14, including Scott Piercy and Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who fell one beneath the cut line, he heads home no doubt wondering how on earth his tournament has finished early.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart was one of 15 players finishing one beneath the cutline, despite carding eight-under after two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if nine under was the cutline, it begs the question: how well must the players near the top of the leaderboard have performed? The answer is very well indeed.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Johnny Keefer led the way heading into the final 36 holes following rounds of 63 and 61 to leave him 18 under, with Zach James immediately beneath him one shot back following rounds of 60 and 65. Rick Lamb, who shared the lead with James after the first round, was two behind on 16-under.