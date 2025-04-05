Tour Pro Resorts To Unique And Extreme Method To Control Anger On The Golf Course
During round two of the Club Car Championship, Korn Ferry Tour player Ryan McCormick resorted to taping his mouth shut to help keep his temper in check
There's no denying that golf can be a frustrating game at times, with even the professionals struggling to stay in control of their emotions.
Over the years, players have used many different ways to keep calm in tournament-play and, at the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship, Ryan McCormick opted for a method that we, or anyone, have never seen before.
A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)
A photo posted by on
Carding a one-over-par first round of 73 on Thursday, the American would need to go low on Friday to make the cut and, appearing at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club for his second round, McCormick arrived with tape over his mouth.
Throughout 2025, McCormick has struggled to control his anger on the course and, after trying several different methods and attempts to keep it in check, he opted to use tape to stop the outbursts.
Speaking to PGATour.com on Friday, following his level-par round of 72, the Korn Ferry Tour veteran stated: “Having a not-so-fun time this year on the golf course, pretty angry and mad, so I figured… I’ve tried a lot of things, and I just figured I’d just shut myself up."
McCormick went on to add: “I put tape over my mouth. At this point, I’ve tried about everything. I’ve read a lot of books, I’ve talked to people… just too angry on the golf course, so I have run out of ideas, and I thought about the tape thing a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately came down to that today.”
You may wonder, what is it like to play golf with tape over your mouth? Well, according to McCormick, "it certainly makes you breathe," adding "I felt like Bane, like Batman, muzzle myself.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I mean, I’m not like proud, I don’t want to create an experience for my playing partners that’s not fair. And, you know, it’s not fair to me either or other people. Having a tough time, and that was my solution today.”
After losing his PGA Tour card in 2024, McCormick dropped down to the Korn Ferry Tour. Currently, he has made just three cuts in six starts, with his best result being a tie for 45th at the Bahamas Golf Classic.
Entering the week 126th in the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, he’ll drop down the standings after missing the cut in Savannah, Georgia.
In fairness to McCormick, he's not the only player to resort to extreme measures to help their anger on the course. Solheim Cup star, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, has been known to bite lemon wedges to help manage her anger, using the sour taste as a distraction.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Masters Drive, Chip And Putt: How It Works, Format And Notable Past Players
The Drive, Chip and Putt finals take place the Sunday before The Masters, and bring together the best junior golfers at the historic venue of Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Golf Gave Me Confidence... Then Social Media's Toxic Culture Tried To Take It Away
A young content creator's journey to own her golf game and her voice
By Katie Clarke Published