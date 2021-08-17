Czech Masters Golf Betting Tips 2021

Who will win in Prague? Check out the GM Tipster's picks...

This is an ideal opportunity for the big lad from Hertfordshire Callum Shinkwin to open his 2021 account. His third to Calum Hill at the London Club followed a fourth at Celtic Manor and 16th at Fairmont St Andrews. He has a course top-ten to his name.

Horsfield took third place behind Thomas Pieters in 2019, the last time the tournament was played. He has struggled to build on his sensational back-to-back victories last year but was sixth last time out at Celtic Manor, his fifth top-ten of 2021. It is worth noting that both wins came in August.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini is a late entry more than capable of winning at this level. Tenth at the Wyndham on Sunday, the hot-headed 45-year-old born in South Africa now represents Slovakia, taking on his wife's nationality.

Nicolai was 21st at the London Club and it may be his time to step into the limelight and restore family pride after Rasmus' near-miss last week. He isn't quite as good as his twin but, at only 20, can only improve.

He has course form as runner-up to shock 2018 winner Andrea Pavan. His 20-under score would have won or got him into a playoff in any of the other five Albatross editions.

After seven weeks in Great Britain and Ireland, the European Tour heads back to the Continent for three weeks, starting with the Czech Masters in Prague, before returning to base at Wentworth for the PGA, the final counting piece of the Ryder Cup jigsaw.

Fringe Ryder candidates Victor Perez and Bernd Wiesberger did little at the London Club to convince captain Padraig Harrington either was worthy of one of his three wild-card picks for next month’s trip to Whistling Straits.

Over in North Carolina, Justin Rose wasted a winning opportunity that would have seriously enhanced his claim despite his poorest season for years.

That wasn’t all Rose lost as by finishing 126th on the FedEx ladder, he misses out by one place on taking part in that huge dollar-fest.

He was always going to play Wentworth but has now added the European Masters in Crans to his schedule.

So who will the three be?

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia look booked for two of the spots while the next few weeks will decide the third, with Harrington announcing his picks at the end of the PGA.

My choice would be the fearless young Scot Robert MacIntyre but Pod is on record as saying it was going to be very difficult for a rookie to force his way in.

Harrington himself might not be far away at the Albatross resort this week.

He has course form as runner-up to shock 2018 winner Andrea Pavan.

His 20-under score would have won or got him into a playoff in any of the other five Albatross editions.

Unless Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett or Henrik Stenson do anything brilliant, it is highly unlikely the week will produce a wildcard candidate.

Horsfield took third place behind Thomas Pieters in 2019, the last time the tournament was played.

He has struggled to build on his sensational back-to-back victories last year but was sixth last time out at Celtic Manor, his fifth top-ten of 2021. It is worth noting that both wins came in August.

Of the past course winners, Pieters isn’t playing while Pavan and 2017 champion Haydn Porteous are finding even making a cut difficult.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini is a late entry more than capable of winning at this level.

Tenth at the Wyndham on Sunday, the hot-headed 45-year-old born in South Africa now represents Slovakia, taking on his wife’s nationality.

With nowhere for him in the States to cash in on this burst of good form – his last-day 61 in Tokyo was electric – Sabbatini is dipping his toe in European waters.

This 7467-yard par 72 with two of its par fives over 600 yards is not as demanding as its length suggests as it has taken 22 and 19 under to get the job done in the two most recent renewals.

And aggressive Sabbatini can be a birdie machine.

This is an ideal opportunity for the big lad from Hertfordshire Callum Shinkwin to open his 2021 account.

His third to Calum Hill at the London Club followed a fourth at Celtic Manor and 16th at Fairmont St Andrews. He has a course top-ten to his name.

What wouldn’t Rasmus Hojgaard have given for twin brother Nicolai’s closing 67 on Sunday after going into the final day with a handy lead. His game deserted him under pressure.

The young Dane doesn’t play this week but Nicolai, who was 21st at the London Club, does and it may be his time to step into the limelight and restore family pride.

He isn’t quite as good as his twin but, at only 20, can only improve.

Talented Thai Jazz Janewattananond, Willett and exciting Swedish newcomer Vincent Norrman looks the pick of the rest.

This is an ideal opportunity for the big lad from Hertfordshire Callum Shinkwin to open his 2021 account. His third to Calum Hill at the London Club followed a fourth at Celtic Manor and 16th at Fairmont St Andrews. He has a course top-ten to his name.

Horsfield took third place behind Thomas Pieters in 2019, the last time the tournament was played. He has struggled to build on his sensational back-to-back victories last year but was sixth last time out at Celtic Manor, his fifth top-ten of 2021. It is worth noting that both wins came in August.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini is a late entry more than capable of winning at this level. Tenth at the Wyndham on Sunday, the hot-headed 45-year-old born in South Africa now represents Slovakia, taking on his wife's nationality.

Nicolai was 21st at the London Club and it may be his time to step into the limelight and restore family pride after Rasmus' near-miss last week. He isn't quite as good as his twin but, at only 20, can only improve.