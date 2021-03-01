American Collin Morikawa continues to add to his resume, as a final round 69 was enough for a three-shot victory at the WGC-Workday Championship.

Collin Morikawa Wins WGC-Workday Championship

Collin Morikawa produced a composed final round at the WGC-Workday Championship to claim a three-shot victory over Viktor Hovland, Brooks Kopeka and Billy Horschel.

The victory makes Morikawa the second player ever to win a WGC event and a Major championship before the age of 25. The other player so happens to be Tiger Woods.

It was an emotional final round at The Concession, with the majority of players wearing the ‘Sunday Attire’ in tribute to Woods, who is recovering after a serious car crash.

Starting the day two shots ahead of Koepka and Horschel, Morikawa made a poor start, making bogey at the second hole.

The American wasn’t phased though, making three birdies in five holes to regain his two shot lead heading into the back nine.

Morikawa’s last victory came at the 2020 PGA Championship, and a birdie at the 12th hole looked to put him within touching distance of yet another big win.

With no real challenge coming from the chasing pack, the 24-year-old was able to par his six remaining holes to claim his first WGC title, and become one of only five players to win four or more PGA Tour titles since the beginning of the 2018-19 season (Dustin Johnson, Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy).

Speaking after his win, Morikawa said: “I just kept doing what I was doing, everything about my game felt really good and I knew someone was going to have to put up a really good number to really contend today. I was just really confident with my game, and I know I had a few bad holes but I played so well before that.”

Reflecting on his putting, Morikawa commented: “It’s something I trust, [but] there’s still so much work to be put into it. It’s not something that happens overnight, but I trust my stroke now. You know I had a three shot lead going down the 18th but I felt so comfortable with my stroke.

“Sometimes it’s just your week, when you’re able to hit full nine irons and wedges it makes things a lot easier than having to take yardages off.”

Norwegian Viktor Hovland continued his great form, as a final round 67 boosted him into a tie for second place.

The 23-year-old briefly looked like challenging for the win after being six-under-par through 13 holes, but Hovland would rue two costly bogies on the 14th and 16th as he finished three shots behind Morikawa.

Brooks Koepka also enjoyed another great finish. The American had battled through neck pain during his third round.

However the four-time Major champion managed a two-under-par round of 70 to finish tied second, backing up his Phoenix win a few weeks ago.