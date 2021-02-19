Who coaches the former world number one Brooks Koepka? Here, we take a look.

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Coach?

Brooks Koepka is one of golf’s biggest stars: a four-time major champion and the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously (US Open in 2017, 18 & PGA Championship 2018, 19)

The American is arguably one of the best players in the 2010’s, holding the world number one spot for 47 weeks. But even the greats can’t achieve this much success without a team behind them.

Acknowledging that, who has coached the American and who currently does so? Let’s take a look.

Since 2013, Koepka had worked with Claude Harmon III, but the duo confirmed a shock split in January 2021.

In a text to Golfweek, Koepka said: “I love Claude, we had a great run and he’s still family to me, but unfortunately we’re not working together anymore.”

Since the split, we are yet to learn who he is currently working with. One thing we are certain of, however, is that Koepka continues to work with short game coach Pete Cowen.

The duo started working together shortly after Koepka gained his European Tour card at the end of 2013 and, since then, the pair have produced four major titles and 15 wins worldwide.

Despite his split with Harmon, the American managed to win the Phoenix Open only a few weeks later. The victory was an emotional one for Koepka due to him spending most of 2020 out with an injury.

In a press conference after claiming the title, Koepka acknowledged he has worked with Butch Harmon too and he dedicated the win to his current and former team: “Butch . . . in my mind, he’s the best swing coach to ever live. Him and Pete Cowen are the two best.

“I’ve always admired them for being very blunt and honest. What makes them so good is they know exactly what to say at the right times, how to motivate you and get you going . . . I’ve had Pete yell at me before. Quite a few times.

“At the same time, I’ve done a lot of work with Claude. I can’t throw Claude out and just forget about him. You know, all three of those guys have basically changed my career.”

Koepka’s current team also consists of his caddie Ricky Elliott, physical therapist Marc Wahl and trainer Derek Samuel.

The former world number one credits Samuel as one of the key individuals for his return to victory in Phoenix.

Speaking after his final round, Koepka said: “My knee, no matter how much work and pain I was doing with Derek, just felt like it wasn’t progressing. But we stuck with it, and I look at all the hard work I’ve been doing with everybody and I’m very proud of myself, and them, for everything [we’ve] done.”

