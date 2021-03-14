US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, had a hole to forget in his final round at The Players Championship when he topped it off the tee and into the water in front of him.

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Tops It At The Players Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is currently the longest driver on the PGA Tour, averaging 323.5 yards off the tee.

Related: Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?

On the fourth hole on Sunday, though, that average would be brought down slightly as he topped his tee shot and found the water directly in front of him.

Watch the video below:

DeChambeau had started his round two shots behind overnight leader Lee Westwood, but three pars in his first three holes had reduced that deficit to just a single stroke.

However, teeing off on the par-4 fourth hole, ranked the third hardest hole of the week, the big-hitting American would top his tee shot a mere few yards, finding the water directly in front of him.

Related: WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Monster Drive At Bay Hill

Taking a drop, the 27-year-old then sprayed his next shot miles right, finding the wasteland nearly 60-yards right of the green.

Chipping out, DeChambeau played a great chip shot to seven-feet of the flag, eventually holing his putt for a scrappy double bogey.

Playing partner Lee Westwood didn’t fair much better, though. He too found water off the tee, pushing his fairway wood into one of TPC Sawgrass’ many lakes.

The Englishman managed to find the fringe with his third shot, and comfortably two-putted for what was a very good bogey in the end.

Related: Who Is Lee Westwood’s Caddie?